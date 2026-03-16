أوضح الأمين العام للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم ويندسور جون، أن الاتحاد الإيراني لم يبلغهم برغبتهم الانسحاب بطولة كأس العالم التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك في الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو 2026، لافتاً إلى أن قرار المشاركة أو عدمها يعود للاتحاد الوطني نفسه، مشيراً إلى أن إيران ما زالت عضواً في الاتحاد القاري ومرشحة للمشاركة في المونديال، معرباً عن أمله في أن يتم حل الخلافات القائمة حتى يستطيع الفريق خوض المنافسات، إذ رحب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بمشاركة المنتخب إيراني في المونديال، فيما ظهرت تصريحات رسمية من قبل وزير الشباب والرياضة الإيراني تشير إلى أن منتخب إيران «غير قادر على المشاركة» في البطولة بسبب الحرب الدائرة في الوقت الراهن، لا سيما بعد الغارات الجوية التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران، وأدت إلى تصعيد النزاع الإقليمي.