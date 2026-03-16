أوضح الأمين العام للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم ويندسور جون، أن الاتحاد الإيراني لم يبلغهم برغبتهم الانسحاب بطولة كأس العالم التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك في الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو 2026، لافتاً إلى أن قرار المشاركة أو عدمها يعود للاتحاد الوطني نفسه، مشيراً إلى أن إيران ما زالت عضواً في الاتحاد القاري ومرشحة للمشاركة في المونديال، معرباً عن أمله في أن يتم حل الخلافات القائمة حتى يستطيع الفريق خوض المنافسات، إذ رحب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بمشاركة المنتخب إيراني في المونديال، فيما ظهرت تصريحات رسمية من قبل وزير الشباب والرياضة الإيراني تشير إلى أن منتخب إيران «غير قادر على المشاركة» في البطولة بسبب الحرب الدائرة في الوقت الراهن، لا سيما بعد الغارات الجوية التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران، وأدت إلى تصعيد النزاع الإقليمي.
The Secretary-General of the Asian Football Confederation, Windsor John, clarified that the Iranian federation has not informed them of its desire to withdraw from the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026. He pointed out that the decision to participate or not is up to the national federation itself, noting that Iran is still a member of the continental federation and is eligible to participate in the World Cup. He expressed hope that the existing disputes would be resolved so that the team could compete. U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the Iranian national team's participation in the World Cup, while official statements from the Iranian Minister of Youth and Sports indicated that the Iranian team is "unable to participate" in the tournament due to the ongoing war, especially after the airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran, which have escalated the regional conflict.