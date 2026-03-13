حذر الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «FIFA»، أولياء أمور اللاعبين من الانسياق وراء الأفراد الذين يطالبون بمبالغ مالية مقابل ترتيب تجارب أداء أو تأمين عقود احترافية وهمية، وأوضح أن هذه الخدمات غالباً ما تكون مجانية أو مغطاة بالكامل من قبل الأندية المهتمة، مشيراً إلى أن أي طلب لدفع موال مسبقة لتأمين «فرصة» يعد مؤشراً مباشراً على الاحتيال ومخالفة صريحة للوائح الدولية، جاء ذلك خلال حزمة من الضوابط المالية والرقابية الجديدة ضمن «دليل تعليم أولياء أمور اللاعبين»، وضع الـ«FIFA» بالتعاون مع مجموعة عمل من وكلاء كرة القدم وجامعة لوفبرا، دليل «FIFA» لتوعية أولياء الأمور حول مختلف جوانب كرة القدم، وهو عبارة عن مورد إرشادي أُعد خصيصا لتزويد الآباء والأمهات بالمعارف والأدوات العملية اللازمة لاتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة تعطي الأولوية لصحة أطفالهم وعافيتهم وسلامتهم ونموهم على المدى البعيد.


وشدد الـ «FIFA» على عدم جواز تقاضي وكلاء اللاعبين أي رسوم خدمة أو عمولات مقابل تمثيل أي لاعب (تحت سن 18 عاماً)، وأنه لا يحق للوكيل الحصول على مقابل مادي إلا في حال توقيع اللاعب لأول عقد احترافي يحقق دخلاً فعلياً، وذلك لضمان حماية موارد العائلات المالية ومنع استنزافها قبل دخول اللاعب مرحلة الاحتراف الحقيقي.


كما أرسى الـ «FIFA» قواعد «التحصيل الرقمي» عبر إلزامية التعامل من خلال غرفة مقاصة الاتحاد، وهي منظومة بنكية شفافة تضمن توثيق كافة التدفقات النقدية، وفرض سقفاً محدداً للعمولات (Service Fee Cap) لمنع التلاعب بالأرقام أو فرض أتعاب مبالغ فيها، بما يضمن بقاء الجزء الأكبر من العوائد المالية لصالح اللاعب وتطوير مسيرته الرياضية.


وشدد الـ «FIFA» أن هذه الإجراءات التي طورها بالتعاون مع جامعة «لوفبرا» ومجموعة عمل الوكلاء تهدف إلى تحويل بيئة التعاقدات من نموذج الاستغلال المادي إلى بيئة مهنية قائمة على النزاهة والشفافية المالية المطلقة.


وسيجد أولياء الأمور في كل قسم من أقسام هذا الدليل خلاصات تعليمية ونصائح عملية وإرشادات تنظيمية وتوجيهات لضمان الامتثال، بالإضافة إلى جوانب من ممارسات التربية السليمة وإرشادات حول مواضيع محددة صممت جميعهاً لمساعدتهم على التعامل مع السيناريوهات الواقعية التي قد تواجههم خلال مسيرة أبنائهم في عالم كرة القدم.


وفي هذا الصدد، قال باتريسيو فاريلا، رئيس قسم «FIFA» المعني بالوكلاء: «من دواعي سرورنا تقديم أداة عملية وميسرة مصممة خصيصاً لمساعدة أولياء الأمور على فهم كيفية حماية أطفالهم في كرة القدم ومعرفة حقوقهم بشكل أفضل. هدفنا هو تمكين الأُسر من اتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة وتتمحور حول مصلحة الطفل عند التعامل مع الوكلاء، لحماية مستقبله الرياضي، والأهم من ذلك، حماية سلامته وعافيته. فقد صِيغ هذا الدليل بعناية ليكون واضحاً وواقعياً وقابلاً للتطبيق في جميع أنحاء العالم، متجاوزاً الجانب النظري ليقدم إرشادات عملية يمكن لأولياء الأمور تنفيذها في أي مكان».


وعلى هامش إصدار هذا المورد، تم إطلاق قسم مخصص لحماية القاصرين، وذلك عبر دليل FIFA لتوعية أولياء الأمور حول مختلف جوانب كرة القدم، حيث أصبح متاحاً للآباء والأمهات والأُسر وسائر الجهات الفاعلة في اللعبة.