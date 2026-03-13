The International Football Federation "FIFA" warned parents of players against falling for individuals who demand financial amounts in exchange for arranging trial performances or securing fake professional contracts. It clarified that these services are often free or fully covered by interested clubs, noting that any request for advance payment to secure a "chance" is a direct indicator of fraud and a clear violation of international regulations. This came during a set of new financial and regulatory controls as part of the "Guide to Educating Player Parents," developed by FIFA in collaboration with a working group of football agents and Loughborough University. The FIFA guide aims to educate parents about various aspects of football and serves as a resource designed specifically to equip mothers and fathers with the knowledge and practical tools necessary to make informed decisions that prioritize their children's health, well-being, safety, and long-term development.



FIFA emphasized that player agents are not allowed to charge any service fees or commissions for representing any player (under the age of 18), and that agents are entitled to receive payment only when the player signs their first professional contract that generates actual income. This is to ensure the protection of families' financial resources and to prevent their depletion before the player enters the stage of true professionalism.



FIFA also established rules for "digital collection" by mandating transactions through the federation's clearinghouse, which is a transparent banking system that ensures documentation of all cash flows, and imposed a specific cap on commissions (Service Fee Cap) to prevent manipulation of figures or imposing inflated fees, ensuring that the majority of financial returns remain in favor of the player and the development of their sports career.



FIFA stressed that these measures, developed in collaboration with Loughborough University and the working group of agents, aim to transform the contracting environment from a model of financial exploitation to a professional environment based on integrity and absolute financial transparency.



Parents will find in each section of this guide educational summaries, practical advice, organizational guidelines, and directives to ensure compliance, in addition to aspects of sound parenting practices and guidance on specific topics, all designed to help them navigate the real-life scenarios they may face during their children's journey in the world of football.



In this context, Patricio Varela, head of FIFA's agent department, stated: "We are pleased to provide a practical and accessible tool specifically designed to help parents understand how to protect their children in football and better know their rights. Our goal is to empower families to make informed decisions centered around the child's interest when dealing with agents, to protect their sporting future, and most importantly, to safeguard their safety and well-being. This guide has been carefully crafted to be clear, realistic, and applicable worldwide, going beyond the theoretical aspect to provide practical guidance that parents can implement anywhere."



On the sidelines of the release of this resource, a dedicated section for the protection of minors was launched through the FIFA guide to educate parents about various aspects of football, which is now available to parents, families, and all stakeholders in the game.