The match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr in the first round tops the list of the most attended matches in the Roshan Saudi League this season, with an attendance of 53,282 fans in the stands. The encounter between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal came in second place with an attendance of 51,257 fans, followed by the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, which recorded an attendance of 50,422 fans. The match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal also made the list with 46,542 fans in attendance, while the encounter between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli saw 46,027 fans present. These numbers reflect the immense popularity that top matches in the league enjoy, as fans continue to create remarkable displays in the stadiums during major encounters.