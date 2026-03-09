يتصدر لقاء الاتحاد والنصر في الدور الأول، قائمة أكثر المباريات حضوراً جماهيرياً في منافسات دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، بعدما شهدت المباراة حضور 53,282 مشجعاً في المدرجات، وجاءت مواجهة الأهلي والهلال في المركز الثاني بحضور بلغ 51,257 مشجعاً، تلتها مباراة الأهلي والاتحاد التي سجلت حضور 50,422 مشجعاً، كما حضرت مواجهة الاتحاد والهلال ضمن القائمة بحضور 46,542 مشجعاً، فيما شهد لقاء الاتحاد والأهلي حضور 46,027 مشجعاً، وتعكس هذه الأرقام الشعبية الكبيرة التي تحظى بها مباريات القمة في الدوري، حيث تواصل الجماهير رسم لوحات مميزة في مدرجات الملاعب خلال المواجهات الكبرى.