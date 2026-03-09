سجّل الأهلي أفضل حصيلة نقطية له بعد مرور 25 جولة في تاريخ مشاركاته بدوري المحترفين، بعدما وصل إلى 62 نقطة خلال موسم 2025–2026، متفوقاً على جميع مواسمه السابقة في هذه المرحلة من المنافسة.


ويأتي هذا الرقم متقدماً بفارق نقطة واحدة عن موسم 2011–2012 الذي جمع خلاله الفريق 61 نقطة، بينما حل موسم 2015–2016 ثالثاً برصيد 60 نقطة.


كما جمع الأهلي 58 نقطة بعد 25 جولة في موسم 2014–2015، فيما بلغ رصيده 52 نقطة في موسم 2017–2018، ليؤكد الموسم الحالي الحضور القوي للفريق في سباق المنافسة على لقب الدوري.


وبهذا الإنجاز، يواصل الأهلي تقديم أحد أفضل مواسمه تاريخياً على صعيد النتائج والأرقام في دوري المحترفين.