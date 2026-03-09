Al-Ahly recorded its best points tally after 25 rounds in the history of its participation in the Professional League, reaching 62 points during the 2025–2026 season, surpassing all its previous seasons at this stage of the competition.



This figure comes one point ahead of the 2011–2012 season, during which the team collected 61 points, while the 2015–2016 season ranked third with a total of 60 points.



Al-Ahly also gathered 58 points after 25 rounds in the 2014–2015 season, while it had 52 points in the 2017–2018 season, confirming the current season's strong presence of the team in the race for the league title.



With this achievement, Al-Ahly continues to deliver one of its best seasons historically in terms of results and statistics in the Professional League.