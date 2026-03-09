Amid American warnings that the war on Iran will intensify in the coming days, fears have escalated that the conflict, which has entered its second consecutive week, may drag on. An Israeli military official confirmed today (Monday) that the Israeli side is prepared to continue a long war against Iran, according to the "Walla" website.



Israeli sources revealed that the Israeli army estimates that the war on Iran could last at least a month, as reported by the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth."



For his part, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced yesterday (Sunday) that the battle with Tehran will continue for a long time, describing it as "the war of our generation."



Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted that the war would last 4 to 5 weeks, but he emphasized that the military operation in Iran would be short, stressing that it would not turn into an endless war like what happened in Iraq or Afghanistan.



He pointed out in statements to the "Times of Israel" that the decision to end the war could be a joint one between his country and Israel. When asked if he would allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war alone if Washington decided not to proceed with it, he said, "There will be no need for that," while his deputy, J.D. Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth considered that this war "is not an open-ended war."



The Defense Secretary previously stated: "This is not a war without end... it could last 4 weeks, or 2 weeks, or maybe 6," considering that the U.S. president has complete freedom to decide.



Meanwhile, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley offered less optimistic predictions, stating days ago that "the fighting is far from over."



In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard emphasized yesterday that it is ready to continue the war, stating that it is fully prepared and capable of continuing the conflict for 6 months.



U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to visit Israel tomorrow (Tuesday) for talks regarding the war.