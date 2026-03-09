وسط تحذيرات أمريكية بأن الحرب على إيران ستشتد خلال الأيام القادمة، تسارعت المخاوف من احتمال أن يطول الصراع الذي دخل أسبوعه الثاني على التوالي، فيما أكد مسؤول عسكري إسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الجانب الإسرائيلي مستعد للاستمرار في حرب طويلة ضد إيران، بحسب ما نقل موقع «واللا».


وكشفت مصادر إسرائيلية مطلعة أن تقديرات الجيش الإسرائيلي ترجح أن تستمر الحرب على إيران شهراً على الأقل، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت».


من جانبه، أعلن رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي إيال زامير، أمس (الأحد)، أن المعركة مع طهران ستستمر لفترة طويلة، واصفاً إياها بأنها «حرب جيلنا».


وكان للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد توقع الأسبوع الماضي، أن تستمر الحرب 4 إلى 5 أسابيع، لكنه أكد أن العملية العسكرية في إيران ستكون قصيرة، مشددًا على أنها لن تتحول إلى حرب بلا نهاية على غرار ما حصل في العراق أو أفغانستان.


ولفت في تصريحات لصحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» إلى أن قرار انهاء الحرب قد يكون مشتركاً بين بلاده وإسرائيل. وحين سئل إنْ كان سيترك رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو يكمل الحرب وحده في حال قررت واشنطن عدم المضي بها، قال: «لن يكون هناك داع لذلك»، فيما اعتبر نائبه جاي دي فانس ووزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث أن هذ الحرب «ليست حرباً مفتوحة».


وقال وزير الدفاع في تصريحات سابقة: «هذه ليست حرباً لا نهاية لها.. قد تستمر 4 أسابيع، أو أسبوعين، أو ربما 6»، معتبراً أن لدى الرئيس الأمريكي الحرية الكاملة ليقرر.


أما رئيس هيئة الأركان الأمريكية المشتركة الجنرال دان كين فقدّم توقعات أقل تفاؤلاً، إذ قال قبل أيام إن «القتال بعيد عن نهايته.»


في المقابل، شدد الحرس الثوري الإيراني أمس على أنه مستعد لمواصلة الحرب، وأفاد بأنه يتمتع بكامل الجهوزية والقدرات لمواصلة الصراع لمدة 6 أشهر.


ومن المنتظر أن يزور المبعوثان الرئيس ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، إسرائيل غداً (الثلاثاء) لإجراء محادثات بشأن الحرب.