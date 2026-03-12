أدانتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي- باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- استمرارَ حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في إغلاق أبواب المسجد الأقصى (الحَرم القُدسي الشريف) أمام المصلّين المسلمين، خلالَ شهر رمضان المبارك.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندَّد الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى بهذا الاعتداء الذي يستهدف حرمة المقدسات الإسلامية.

وشدّد العيسى على الضرورةِ المُلِحّةِ لاضطلاع المجتمع الدوليّ بمسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، تجاهَ وقف هذا التمادي الجسيم والمستمر لانتهاك حرمة المقدسات الدينية في القدس.