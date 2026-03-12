أدانتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي- باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- استمرارَ حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في إغلاق أبواب المسجد الأقصى (الحَرم القُدسي الشريف) أمام المصلّين المسلمين، خلالَ شهر رمضان المبارك.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندَّد الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى بهذا الاعتداء الذي يستهدف حرمة المقدسات الإسلامية.
وشدّد العيسى على الضرورةِ المُلِحّةِ لاضطلاع المجتمع الدوليّ بمسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، تجاهَ وقف هذا التمادي الجسيم والمستمر لانتهاك حرمة المقدسات الدينية في القدس.
The Muslim World League condemned - with strong denunciation - the continued closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque (the Noble Sanctuary) by the Israeli occupation government, preventing Muslim worshippers from entering during the blessed month of Ramadan.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this assault targeting the sanctity of Islamic holy sites.
Al-Issa emphasized the urgent necessity for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to stop this serious and ongoing transgression against the sanctity of religious sites in Jerusalem.