The Muslim World League condemned - with strong denunciation - the continued closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque (the Noble Sanctuary) by the Israeli occupation government, preventing Muslim worshippers from entering during the blessed month of Ramadan.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this assault targeting the sanctity of Islamic holy sites.

Al-Issa emphasized the urgent necessity for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to stop this serious and ongoing transgression against the sanctity of religious sites in Jerusalem.