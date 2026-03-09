يتصدر المدربان ماتياس يايسله، وكريستيان غروس قائمة أكثر مدربي الأهلي السعودي تحقيقاً للانتصارات أمام الاتحاد، في تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين ضمن منافسات الدوري، بعدما حقق كل منهما 4 انتصارات في مواجهات ديربي جدة.


ويأتي المدرب التشيكي كاريل ياروليم في المركز الثاني برصيد انتصارين، فيما سجل كل من البرتغالي فيتور بيريرا، والأوكراني سيرجي ريبروف فوزاً واحداً لكل منهما خلال قيادتهما الأهلي في مواجهات الديربي.


وتعكس هذه الأرقام الحضور المميز لبعض مدربي الأهلي في مباريات الديربي، التي تعد من أكثر المواجهات جماهيرية وإثارة في تاريخ الكرة السعودية.