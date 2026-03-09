يتصدر المدربان ماتياس يايسله، وكريستيان غروس قائمة أكثر مدربي الأهلي السعودي تحقيقاً للانتصارات أمام الاتحاد، في تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين ضمن منافسات الدوري، بعدما حقق كل منهما 4 انتصارات في مواجهات ديربي جدة.
ويأتي المدرب التشيكي كاريل ياروليم في المركز الثاني برصيد انتصارين، فيما سجل كل من البرتغالي فيتور بيريرا، والأوكراني سيرجي ريبروف فوزاً واحداً لكل منهما خلال قيادتهما الأهلي في مواجهات الديربي.
وتعكس هذه الأرقام الحضور المميز لبعض مدربي الأهلي في مباريات الديربي، التي تعد من أكثر المواجهات جماهيرية وإثارة في تاريخ الكرة السعودية.
The coaches Matthias Jaissle and Christian Gross top the list of the most successful coaches of Al-Ahli Saudi in achieving victories against Al-Ittihad, in the history of the two teams' encounters in the league, with each having secured 4 victories in the Jeddah derby matches.
The Czech coach Karel Jarolím comes in second place with 2 victories, while both the Portuguese Vítor Pereira and the Ukrainian Serhiy Rebrov recorded 1 win each during their tenure with Al-Ahli in derby matches.
These figures reflect the remarkable presence of some Al-Ahli coaches in derby matches, which are among the most popular and exciting encounters in the history of Saudi football.