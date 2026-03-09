The coaches Matthias Jaissle and Christian Gross top the list of the most successful coaches of Al-Ahli Saudi in achieving victories against Al-Ittihad, in the history of the two teams' encounters in the league, with each having secured 4 victories in the Jeddah derby matches.



The Czech coach Karel Jarolím comes in second place with 2 victories, while both the Portuguese Vítor Pereira and the Ukrainian Serhiy Rebrov recorded 1 win each during their tenure with Al-Ahli in derby matches.



These figures reflect the remarkable presence of some Al-Ahli coaches in derby matches, which are among the most popular and exciting encounters in the history of Saudi football.