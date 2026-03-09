أفادت إحصاءات معهد دراسات الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي بتغير وتيرة الضربات على إيران، وانتقال مركز ثقل الهجمات من القوات الأمريكية إلى إسرائيل، التي شنت في الأيام الأخيرة العدد الأكبر من الهجمات، في ما يبدو أنه مؤشر على مخاوف في إسرائيل من وقف الرئيس دونالد ترمب العملية تحت وطأة ضغط الرأي العام الأمريكي.


خلال الأيام الـ5 الأولى


ونفّذت القوات الأمريكية خلال الأيام الـ5 الأولى من الحرب، أكثر من 3 أضعاف عدد الضربات مقارنة بإسرائيل، وخلال تلك الفترة، استهدفت نحو 2000 هدف في إيران، مقابل نحو 600 ضربة إسرائيلية، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت».


وبعد مرور أسبوع على بدء الحرب، وإعلان إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة الانتقال إلى «المرحلة التالية» من العملية، تغير الاتجاه، ونفذت القوات الإسرائيلية نحو 3 أضعاف عدد الضربات الأمريكية، إذ ضربت نحو 2800 هدف مقارنة بنحو ألف ضربة أمريكية.


وهاجمت الولايات المتحدة نحو 3 آلاف هدف في إيران منذ بدء العملية، بينما نفذت إسرائيل نحو 3 آلاف و400 ضربة داخل إيران، إضافة إلى نحو 600 هدف في لبنان.


وحسب بيانات المعهد، فإنه بعد الانتقال إلى المرحلة الجديدة من الحملة، سرعت إسرائيل بشكل كبير وتيرة ضرباتها في إيران، بينما حافظت الولايات المتحدة على الوتيرة العملياتية نفسها التي حددتها في الأيام الأولى من الحرب.


تغيير في وتيرة الضربات


وأفادت مصادر إسرائيلية بأن أحد الأسباب المحتملة لعدم زيادة الولايات المتحدة بشكل كبير وتيرة الضربات قد تتعلق بإمدادات الذخيرة ومخزونات الصواريخ الاعتراضية.


وذكرت المصادر أنه من منظور إسرائيل، فإن التغير في وتيرة الضربات، قد يعكس قلقاً من إمكانية إيقاف ترمب العملية بسبب الرأي العام في الولايات المتحدة.


وأضاف تقرير المعهد أن المسؤولين الإسرائيليين «أدركوا في وقت مبكر أنه من المهم تعظيم المكاسب العملياتية بسرعة».


خلاف حول الأهداف


وكشف المعهد عن أول خلاف بين واشنطن وتل أبيب بشأن الأهداف في طهران، إذ قال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن الضربات الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت 30 مستودع وقود في إيران، تجاوزت بكثير ما كانت تتوقعه واشنطن، ما أدى إلى «أول خلاف كبير» بينهما، بحسب موقع «أكسيوس».


وأفاد الموقع بأن الولايات المتحدة تخشى أن تؤدي الضربات الإسرائيلية على بنية تحتية يستخدمها مدنيون في إيران إلى نتائج عكسية إستراتيجية، قد تدفع المجتمع الإيراني لدعم النظام ودفع أسعار النفط إلى الارتفاع.


ولفت مسؤولون أمريكيون وإسرائيليون إلى أن الجيش الإسرائيلي أبلغ نظيره الأمريكي مسبقاً بالضربات، لكن مسؤولاً أمريكياً أوضح أن «الجيش الأمريكي فوجئ بمدى اتساع نطاق الضربات»، مضيفاً: «لا نعتقد أنها كانت فكرة جيدة». وقال مسؤول إسرائيلي إن الرسالة الأمريكية إلى إسرائيل كانت «ما هذا؟».