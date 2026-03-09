Statistics from the Israeli National Security Studies Institute reported a change in the pace of strikes on Iran, with the center of gravity of the attacks shifting from American forces to Israel, which has launched the largest number of attacks in recent days, seemingly indicating concerns in Israel about President Donald Trump's potential halt of the operation under the pressure of American public opinion.



During the First 5 Days



During the first 5 days of the war, American forces executed more than three times the number of strikes compared to Israel. During that period, they targeted around 2,000 sites in Iran, compared to about 600 Israeli strikes, according to the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth."



After a week of the war's onset and the announcement by Israel and the United States to move to the "next phase" of the operation, the trend changed, with Israeli forces carrying out nearly three times the number of American strikes, hitting around 2,800 targets compared to about 1,000 American strikes.



The United States attacked around 3,000 targets in Iran since the operation began, while Israel conducted about 3,400 strikes within Iran, in addition to around 600 targets in Lebanon.



According to the institute's data, after transitioning to the new phase of the campaign, Israel significantly accelerated the pace of its strikes in Iran, while the United States maintained the same operational pace it had set in the early days of the war.



Change in the Pace of Strikes



Israeli sources reported that one possible reason for the United States not significantly increasing the pace of strikes could relate to ammunition supplies and stocks of interceptor missiles.



The sources indicated that from Israel's perspective, the change in the pace of strikes may reflect concerns about the possibility of Trump halting the operation due to public opinion in the United States.



The institute's report added that Israeli officials "realized early on that it was important to maximize operational gains quickly."



Disagreement Over Targets



The institute revealed the first disagreement between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding targets in Tehran, as American officials stated that the Israeli strikes targeting 30 fuel depots in Iran far exceeded what Washington had anticipated, leading to "the first major disagreement" between them, according to Axios.



The site reported that the United States fears that Israeli strikes on infrastructure used by civilians in Iran could lead to strategic backlash, potentially driving Iranian society to support the regime and pushing oil prices up.



American and Israeli officials noted that the Israeli military had informed its American counterpart in advance about the strikes, but an American official clarified that "the U.S. military was surprised by the extent of the strikes," adding, "We don't think it was a good idea." An Israeli official stated that the American message to Israel was, "What is this?".