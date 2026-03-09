أعلنت وزارة الرياضة، ممثلةً بمعهد إعداد القادة، الأحد 8 مارس 2026، تمديد المهلة التصحيحية للائحة الرخص المهنية والاعتماد البرامجي لمدة أربعة أشهر إضافية، بداية من نهاية الموعد السابق 5 فبراير 2026، ليكون الموعد الجديد 5 يونيو 2026، لجميع الأفراد الممارسين لمهن ترتبط بالنشاط الرياضي والكيانات الخاضعة لأحكامها، من الاتحادات والمعاهد والمراكز والصالات الرياضية.


ويأتي هذا التمديد حرصاً على تمكين المشمولين من استيفاء المتطلبات والاشتراطات على الوجه الأمثل، في الوقت الذي تعمل الوزارة على تطوير الإطار التنظيمي للمهن الرياضية، وتنظيم ممارستها، وتهيئة بيئة رياضية آمنة واحترافية تواكب المستهدفات الوطنية.


وشددت الوزارة على أهمية المبادرة بتصحيح الأوضاع قبل انتهاء المهلة الممتدة، تجنباً لتطبيق الجزاءات المنصوص عليها في اللائحة.