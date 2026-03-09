The Ministry of Sports, represented by the Leadership Preparation Institute, announced on Sunday, March 8, 2026, the extension of the corrective period for the professional licenses and program accreditation regulations for an additional four months, starting from the end of the previous deadline on February 5, 2026, making the new deadline June 5, 2026, for all individuals practicing professions related to sports activities and the entities subject to its provisions, including federations, institutes, centers, and sports halls.



This extension comes in order to enable those involved to meet the requirements and conditions in the best possible manner, while the ministry is working on developing the regulatory framework for sports professions, organizing their practice, and creating a safe and professional sports environment that aligns with national objectives.



The ministry emphasized the importance of taking the initiative to rectify situations before the extended deadline, in order to avoid the penalties stipulated in the regulations.