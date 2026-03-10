The comments made by the player's agent, Mishal Al-Saffai, have brought the file of international right-back Saud Abdulhamid back to the forefront of the transfer market, after revealing details of Al-Hilal's attempt during the last winter transfer window to break the player's loan with French club Lens through an offer he described as enormous, in a move aimed at regaining the player before the end of his loan period.



According to what Al-Saffai explained, Al-Hilal made serious efforts to end the loan early and bring Saud back to its ranks, but Lens management rejected the idea for purely technical reasons, as the team only has two full-backs on its roster, making the decision to part with one of them in the middle of the season technically impossible, despite the size of the financial offer presented.



Notably, in the details of the file, AS Roma – which has a contractual relationship with the player – was not opposed to the idea of his transfer, which opens the door wide to many possibilities at the end of the season, especially in light of the growing interest in Saud within the Saudi league.



The outstanding performances that Abdulhamid has been delivering lately have once again highlighted him as one of the most prominent Saudi full-backs in recent years, which has made his name strongly present in the calculations of major clubs looking for a local player capable of making a difference in a relatively rare position.



Current information circulating in the transfer market indicates that Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli are closely monitoring the situation, with early arrangements in anticipation of the possibility of entering the race to sign him during the upcoming summer. With a "huge" offer that was previously made in the winter, the expected ceiling of numbers may rise even more if these clubs enter into direct competition.



For this reason, discussions have begun early about the possibility that Saud Abdulhamid's file could turn into one of the most exciting local deals, and perhaps the most expensive in the history of local transfers, should the competition among major clubs turn into an open bidding war for his signature.



When a standout player in a rare position meets a previous enormous offer and interest from several major clubs, the market often knows no calm... but only the language of record numbers.