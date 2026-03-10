أعاد حديث وكيل اللاعب مشعل السفاعي ملف الظهير الدولي سعود عبدالحميد إلى واجهة سوق الانتقالات، بعد كشفه تفاصيل محاولة الهلال في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية كسر إعارة اللاعب مع نادي لانس الفرنسي، عبر عرض وصفه بالمهول، في خطوة هدفت إلى استعادة اللاعب قبل نهاية فترة إعارته.


وبحسب ما أوضحه السفاعي، فإن الهلال سعى بشكل جاد لإنهاء الإعارة مبكرًا وإعادة سعود إلى صفوفه، إلا أن إدارة لانس رفضت الفكرة لأسباب فنية بحتة، إذ لا يملك الفريق سوى ظهيرين في قائمته، ما جعل التفريط بأحدهما في منتصف الموسم قرارًا غير ممكن من الناحية الفنية، رغم حجم العرض المالي المقدم.


اللافت في تفاصيل الملف أن نادي روما – المرتبط بعلاقة تعاقدية مع اللاعب – لم يكن معارضًا لفكرة انتقاله، ما يفتح الباب واسعًا أمام احتمالات كثيرة مع نهاية الموسم، خصوصًا في ظل تصاعد الاهتمام بسعود داخل الدوري السعودي.


المستويات المتألقة التي يقدمها عبدالحميد أخيرًا أعادت تسليط الضوء عليه كأحد أبرز الأظهرة السعوديين في السنوات الأخيرة، وهو ما جعل اسمه حاضرًا بقوة في حسابات الأندية الكبرى التي تبحث عن لاعب محلي قادر على صناعة الفارق في مركز نادر نسبيًا.


وتشير المعطيات المتداولة في سوق الانتقالات إلى أن أندية النصر والاتحاد والأهلي تراقب الوضع عن قرب، مع ترتيبات مبكرة تحسبًا لإمكانية الدخول في سباق للتعاقد معه خلال الصيف القادم. ومع وجود عرض «مهول» سبق أن قُدم في الشتاء، فإن سقف الأرقام المتوقع قد يرتفع أكثر إذا دخلت هذه الأندية في منافسة مباشرة.


لهذا السبب بدأ الحديث مبكرًا عن احتمال أن يتحول ملف سعود عبدالحميد إلى واحدة من أكثر الصفقات المحلية إثارة، بل وربما الأغلى في تاريخ الانتقالات المحلية، في حال تحولت المنافسة بين الأندية الكبرى إلى مزايدة مفتوحة على ضمه.


فحين يجتمع لاعب متألق في مركز نادر، مع عرض مهول سابق، واهتمام من عدة أندية كبيرة، فإن السوق غالبًا لا يعرف الهدوء... بل يعرف فقط لغة الأرقام القياسية.