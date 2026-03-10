The Minister of Civil Service and Insurance in the Yemeni government, Salem Thabet Al-Awlaki, confirmed that the new Saudi economic support worth 1.3 billion Saudi Riyals represents an important boost to address the public budget deficit, continue paying salaries to state employees, and provide the government's operational expenses.

He stated in a special statement to "Okaz" that "the support embodies the continued stance of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, alongside our country during this critical phase, and reflects the depth of brotherhood ties and the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries."

The Yemeni Minister of Civil Service continued that the support - in addition to covering salaries and operational expenses - enhances the regularity of financial flows, supports the stability of the national economy, and enables the government to continue providing essential services to citizens, normalizing civilian life, and establishing security and stability, noting that the recent Saudi support enhances the government's performance in carrying out its tasks, implementing its program, and continuing its efforts in economic and institutional reforms in the coming period.



Support and Assistance



Al-Awlaki stated that the brotherhood ties with Saudi Arabia are deep and rooted, and that the Saudi role has been present in providing support under various circumstances and at all developmental, security, and military levels, expressing his appreciation for the sincere brotherly Saudi position, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to the team of brothers led by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman.