The White House announced today (Tuesday) that the U.S. military has begun to move to dismantle Iranian missile production, denying that the U.S. Navy escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said at a press conference: "The U.S. military is now moving to dismantle Iranian missile production," adding: "B-2 bombers recently dropped 2,000-pound bombs on what were described as missile sites deep underground in Iran."



Levitt clarified that President Donald Trump renewed his commitment to ensuring the continued flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, so that the United States and all our allies can meet their energy needs, indicating that Trump will not allow the disruption of freedom of navigation or the free flow of energy.



She pointed out that the president made it clear, stating: "If they try to do anything to disrupt the flow of oil or goods through the Strait of Hormuz, they will be struck by the strongest military in the world with a force exceeding twenty times what they have faced so far."



Regarding the end of operations in Iran, the White House spokesperson said: "Operations will end when President Trump decides to achieve the objectives and Iran is in an unconditional surrender," indicating that Trump remains confident in achieving the objectives regarding Iran swiftly.



She emphasized by saying: "We are moving forward and the objectives have not changed."



A U.S. military official had stated that the military has not escorted any vessels through the Strait of Hormuz so far.



The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy denied that an oil tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by U.S. military forces, saying: "The claim that an oil tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by U.S. military forces is a false claim."