أعلن البيت الأبيض اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن الجيش الأمريكي بدأ في التحرك لتفكيك إنتاج الصواريخ الإيرانية، نافياً قيام البحرية الأمريكية بمرافقة ناقلة نفط عبر مضيق هرمز.


وقالت المتحدثة ⁠باسم البيت ‌الأبيض كارولين ليفيت في مؤتمر صحفي: الجيش الأمريكي يتحرك ​الآن لتفكيك إنتاج الصواريخ الإيرانية، مضيفة: قاذفات ​بي-2 أسقطت أخيراً قنابل تزن ​2000 رطل ⁠على ما ​وصفتها ⁠بمواقع ‌صواريخ على عمق كبير تحت ‌الأرض في إيران.


وأوضحت ليفيت أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب جدّد التزامه بضمان استمرار تدفّق النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، حتى تتمكن الولايات المتحدة وجميع حلفائنا من الحصول على احتياجاتهم من الطاقة، مبينة أن ترمب لن يسمح بعرقلة حرية الملاحة أو وقف التدفق الحر للطاقة.


وأشارت إلى أن الرئيس أوضح بشكل قاطع قائلا: «إذا حاولوا فعل أي شيء لعرقلة تدفق النفط أو البضائع عبر مضيق هرمز، فسيتم ضربهم من قبل أقوى جيش في العالم بقوة تفوق عشرين ضعفاً ما تعرضوا له حتى الآن».


وفيما يتعلق بنهاية العمليات في إيران، قالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض: «العمليات ستنتهي عندما يقرر الرئيس ترمب تحقيق الأهداف وإيران في حالة استسلام غير مشروط»، مبينة أن ترمب لا يزال واثقاً من تحقيق الأهداف بشأن إيران على وجه السرعة.


وشددت بالقول: «نمضي قدماً والأهداف لم تتغير».


وكان مسؤول في الجيش الأمريكي قد قال إن الجيش لم ⁠يرافق أي سفن عبر مضيق ​هرمز حتى الآن.


وكان قائد بحرية الحرس الثوري الإيراني قد نفى عبور ناقلة نفط مضيق هرمز برفقة قوات عسكرية أمريكية، قائلاً:«إ ن الادعاء بأن ناقلة نفط عبرت مضيق هرمز برفقة قوات عسكرية أمريكية ادعاء كاذب».