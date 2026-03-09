عبَّر هلاليون عن عدم استغرابهم من قيمة العقوبة التي أصدرتها لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق بحق مدرب الهلال البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، مؤكدين أن القضية بالنسبة لهم لم تكن مرتبطة بمبلغ الغرامة بقدر ما تعنيه من إقرار رسمي بوقوع المخالفة.


وأوضحوا أن الغرامة المالية في مثل هذه الحالات غالباً ما تكون محدودة التأثير في عالم كرة القدم الاحترافية، إلا أن الأهمية الحقيقية تكمن في القرار نفسه، إذ إن ثبوت المخالفة وإيقاع العقوبة يمثلان –في نظرهم– مكسباً قانونياً ومعنوياً للهلال.


وأشاروا إلى أن صدور القرار يثبت رسمياً أن ما حدث لم يكن مجرد جدل إعلامي أو تفسير مختلف للأحداث، بل واقعة اعتبرتها الجهة المختصة مخالفة تستوجب العقوبة، وهو ما يعزز موقف النادي في القضية.


كما لفتوا إلى أن الأثر الأهم يتمثل في توضيح الصورة أمام الرأي العام الرياضي، وإغلاق باب التبريرات التي حاول بعض المتابعين طرحها حول الواقعة.


وأشار عدد من المغردين والنشطاء الهلاليين في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي إلى أن القضية حققت عدة مكاسب للنادي، من أبرزها تثبيت المخالفة، وإيقاع العقوبة على المخالف، ورد الاعتبار للهلال أمام جماهيره، إضافة إلى توجيه رسالة واضحة بأن الإساءة للكيانات الرياضية لا تمر دون مساءلة.


واعتبروا أن هذه القضية –في ميزان الربح والخسارة– حققت للهلال مكاسب معنوية وقانونية وإعلامية تفوق بكثير قيمة الغرامة المالية التي بدت في ظاهرها بسيطة، لكنها في مضمونها كرست موقف النادي وأكدت صحة اعتراضه.


