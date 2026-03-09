Hilali fans expressed that they were not surprised by the value of the penalty issued by the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee against Al-Hilal's Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, confirming that for them, the issue was not related to the amount of the fine as much as it was about the official acknowledgment of the violation.



They explained that financial penalties in such cases often have limited impact in the world of professional football; however, the real importance lies in the decision itself, as the confirmation of the violation and the imposition of the penalty represent – in their view – a legal and moral gain for Al-Hilal.



They pointed out that the issuance of the decision officially confirms that what happened was not just media controversy or differing interpretations of events, but rather an incident that the competent authority considered a violation warranting punishment, which strengthens the club's position in the case.



They also noted that the most significant impact is in clarifying the situation to the sports public and closing the door on justifications that some observers attempted to present regarding the incident.



A number of Twitter users and Al-Hilal activists on social media platforms indicated that the case achieved several gains for the club, most notably the affirmation of the violation, the imposition of a penalty on the offender, and restoring Al-Hilal's reputation in front of its fans, in addition to sending a clear message that disrespect towards sports entities does not go unpunished.



They considered that this case – in terms of profit and loss – has provided Al-Hilal with moral, legal, and media gains that far exceed the value of the financial penalty, which appeared simple on the surface but, in essence, reinforced the club's position and confirmed the validity of its objection.



