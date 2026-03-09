على أرض ملعب «الموطف» بمحافظة الداير، الذي يُعد أقدم ملاعب جبال جازان بعمرٍ يتجاوز 50 عاماً (نصف قرن)، اختتمت منافسات بطولة الحزم الرمضانية بتتويج فريق البيرق بالبطولة برعاية أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد، وبحضور وكيل الإمارة وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي ، في مشهدٍ يجمع بين عراقة المكان وحيوية التنافس الرياضي وسط أجواء جماهيرية متفردة.


ويحمل الملعب تاريخاً طويلاً من الحراك الرياضي في جبال المنطقة، إذ ظل على مدى عقود ساحةً للمنافسات الرياضية ومنطلقاً للمواهب، وشاهداً على تحولات الرياضة المحلية جيلاً بعد جيل.


وشهدت البطولة مشاركة 12 فريقاً، بواقع 25 لاعباً لكل فريق، بإجمالي 300 لاعب، تنافسوا عبر 25 مباراة ضمن جدول البطولة، واختُتمت البطولة وسط حضور جماهيري تجاوز 100 ألف متفرج على مدى 19 يوماً ، ما يعكس مكانة الملعب التاريخية، وارتباط المجتمع به بوصفه أحد معالم الداير الرياضية الراسخة.


وتأتي البطولة امتداداً لإرثٍ رياضيٍ متجذر في ملعب «الموطف»، الذي ما زال، رغم مرور أكثر من نصف قرن على إنشائه، يحتفظ بحضوره وتأثيره في المشهد الرياضي بالمحافظة.