On the grounds of the "Al-Mawtif" stadium in Al-Dayer Governorate, which is considered the oldest stadium in the Jazan Mountains with an age exceeding 50 years (half a century), the Ramadan Al-Hazm Championship concluded with the Al-Bayraq team being crowned the champion under the patronage of the Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed, and in the presence of the Deputy Emir, Walid bin Sultan Al-San'ani, in a scene that combines the heritage of the place with the vitality of sports competition amidst a unique crowd atmosphere.



The stadium has a long history of sports activity in the region's mountains, having served for decades as a venue for sports competitions and a launching pad for talents, witnessing the transformations of local sports from generation to generation.



The championship saw the participation of 12 teams, with 25 players per team, totaling 300 players, who competed in 25 matches as part of the championship schedule. The tournament concluded with an audience attendance exceeding 100,000 spectators over 19 days, reflecting the historical significance of the stadium and the community's connection to it as one of the established sports landmarks in Al-Dayer.



The championship comes as an extension of a deeply rooted sports legacy at the "Al-Mawtif" stadium, which, despite more than half a century since its establishment, still retains its presence and influence in the sports scene of the governorate.