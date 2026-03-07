يحل فريق برشلونة ضيفاً على نظيره أتلتيك بلباو، اليوم (السبت) في تمام الحادية عشرة مساءً، على ملعب «سان ماميس»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

جراح الكأس تزيد سخونة المواجهة

ويدخل الفريقان مباراة اليوم بعد خيبة وداع بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا من الدور نصف النهائي؛ إذ خسر برشلونة أمام أتلتيكو مدريد بنتيجة 4-3 بمجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، بينما سقط أتلتيك بلباو أمام ريال سوسيداد بهدفين دون رد.
فريق برشلونة

فريق برشلونة

برشلونة يسعى لتوسيع الفارق

ويستهدف برشلونة، بقيادة مدربه الألماني هانز فليك، تحقيق الفوز في لقاء اليوم لإعادة فارق النقاط مع غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد إلى أربع نقاط، وقطع خطوة جديدة نحو الحفاظ على لقب الدوري الإسباني.

ويتصدر برشلونة جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 64 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن ريال مدريد الذي حقق انتصاراً صعباً على سيلتا فيغو بنتيجة 2-1 أمس (الجمعة).

بلباو يتسلح بالأرض والجمهور

في المقابل، يتسلح أتلتيك بلباو بعاملي الأرض والجمهور من أجل انتزاع نقاط المباراة من برشلونة وإنعاش فرصه في التأهل إلى البطولات الأوروبية في الموسم القادم.

ويحتل أتلتيك بلباو المركز التاسع برصيد 35 نقطة، جمعها من 10 انتصارات و5 تعادلات، مقابل 11 هزيمة.