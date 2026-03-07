يحل فريق برشلونة ضيفاً على نظيره أتلتيك بلباو، اليوم (السبت) في تمام الحادية عشرة مساءً، على ملعب «سان ماميس»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».
جراح الكأس تزيد سخونة المواجهة
ويدخل الفريقان مباراة اليوم بعد خيبة وداع بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا من الدور نصف النهائي؛ إذ خسر برشلونة أمام أتلتيكو مدريد بنتيجة 4-3 بمجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، بينما سقط أتلتيك بلباو أمام ريال سوسيداد بهدفين دون رد.
فريق برشلونة
برشلونة يسعى لتوسيع الفارق
ويستهدف برشلونة، بقيادة مدربه الألماني هانز فليك، تحقيق الفوز في لقاء اليوم لإعادة فارق النقاط مع غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد إلى أربع نقاط، وقطع خطوة جديدة نحو الحفاظ على لقب الدوري الإسباني.
ويتصدر برشلونة جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 64 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن ريال مدريد الذي حقق انتصاراً صعباً على سيلتا فيغو بنتيجة 2-1 أمس (الجمعة).
بلباو يتسلح بالأرض والجمهور
في المقابل، يتسلح أتلتيك بلباو بعاملي الأرض والجمهور من أجل انتزاع نقاط المباراة من برشلونة وإنعاش فرصه في التأهل إلى البطولات الأوروبية في الموسم القادم.
ويحتل أتلتيك بلباو المركز التاسع برصيد 35 نقطة، جمعها من 10 انتصارات و5 تعادلات، مقابل 11 هزيمة.
Barcelona's team visits their counterpart Athletic Bilbao today (Saturday) at 11 PM, at the "San Mamés" stadium, as part of the 27th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".
The Cup's Wounds Heat Up the Clash
Both teams enter today's match after the disappointment of being eliminated from the Copa del Rey in the semifinals; Barcelona lost to Atlético Madrid with a score of 4-3 on aggregate over two legs, while Athletic Bilbao fell to Real Sociedad with a score of 2-0.
فريق برشلونة
Barcelona Aims to Extend the Gap
Barcelona, led by their German coach Hans Flick, aims to win today's match to restore their points lead over their traditional rival Real Madrid to four points, taking another step towards retaining the La Liga title.
Barcelona tops the La Liga standings with 64 points, just one point ahead of Real Madrid, who secured a tough victory over Celta Vigo with a score of 2-1 yesterday (Friday).
Bilbao Armed with Home Advantage and Fans
On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao is armed with the advantages of home ground and their fans to seize points from Barcelona and boost their chances of qualifying for European competitions next season.
Athletic Bilbao occupies the ninth position with 35 points, gathered from 10 wins, 5 draws, and 11 losses.