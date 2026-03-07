Barcelona's team visits their counterpart Athletic Bilbao today (Saturday) at 11 PM, at the "San Mamés" stadium, as part of the 27th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".

The Cup's Wounds Heat Up the Clash

Both teams enter today's match after the disappointment of being eliminated from the Copa del Rey in the semifinals; Barcelona lost to Atlético Madrid with a score of 4-3 on aggregate over two legs, while Athletic Bilbao fell to Real Sociedad with a score of 2-0.



فريق برشلونة

Barcelona Aims to Extend the Gap

Barcelona, led by their German coach Hans Flick, aims to win today's match to restore their points lead over their traditional rival Real Madrid to four points, taking another step towards retaining the La Liga title.

Barcelona tops the La Liga standings with 64 points, just one point ahead of Real Madrid, who secured a tough victory over Celta Vigo with a score of 2-1 yesterday (Friday).

Bilbao Armed with Home Advantage and Fans

On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao is armed with the advantages of home ground and their fans to seize points from Barcelona and boost their chances of qualifying for European competitions next season.

Athletic Bilbao occupies the ninth position with 35 points, gathered from 10 wins, 5 draws, and 11 losses.