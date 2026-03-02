The Italian club Juventus officially announced the renewal of its American player Weston McKennie's contract until 2030. McKennie is one of the standout players in the Italian team and has played over 200 matches with them.



Juventus confirmed in a statement published on its official website: "After 6 years spent in black and white, Weston McKennie's relationship with Juventus has been strengthened by the extension of his deserved contract: the agreement that will link the 27-year-old player to the Bianconeri until June 30, 2030 is now official."



The contract was renewed thanks to the outstanding performance of the American midfielder, who arrived in Turin from Schalke 04 in August 2020 and has become a key player for the Bianconeri. In the Coppa Italia match against Udinese last December, he surpassed the 200-match mark with Juventus – which has since become 220 matches, during which he scored 26 goals and provided 26 assists, even taking on the role of striker in recent weeks.



The Italian club concluded its statement by saying: "A unique player, multi-talented and capable of playing any position on the field – as he has proven in recent months, starting as a midfielder, then excelling as a striker, attacking midfielder, winger, full-back, and even as a defender. McKennie is a powerful asset on both the right and left flanks for coach Luciano Spalletti, and he has won the hearts of the fans, now reaping the rewards of his hard work in daily training."