أعلن نادي يوفنتوس الإيطالي رسمياً عن تجديد عقد لاعبه الأمريكي ويستون ماكيني حتى عام 2030، ويعد ماكيني من أبرز اللاعبين في الفريق الإيطالي وخاض معه أكثر من 200 مباراة.


وأكد نادي يوفنتوس في بيانه الذي نشره في موقعه الرسمي على الشبكة العنكبوتية: بعد 6 سنوات قضاها باللونين الأبيض والأسود، تم تعزيز علاقة ويستون ماكيني مع يوفنتوس بتمديد عقده المستحق: أصبح الاتفاق الذي سيربط اللاعب البالغ من العمر 27 عامًا بالبيانكونيري حتى 30 يونيو 2030 رسميًا الآن.


وقد تم تجديد العقد بفضل الأداء المتميز للاعب الوسط الأمريكي، الذي وصل إلى تورينو قادمًا من شالكه 04 في أغسطس 2020، وأصبح لاعبًا أساسيًا في البيانكونيري، وفي مباراة كأس إيطاليا ضد أودينيزي في ديسمبر الماضي، تجاوز حاجز 200 مباراة مع يوفنتوس - والتي أصبحت منذ ذلك الحين 220 مباراة، سجل فيها 26 هدفًا وقدم 26 تمريرة حاسمة، حتى أنه تولى دور المهاجم في الأسابيع الأخيرة.


واختتم النادي الإيطالي بيانه قائلاً: «لاعب لا مثيل له، متعدد المواهب وقادر على شغل أي مركز على أرض الملعب – كما أثبت في الأشهر الأخيرة، حيث بدأ كلاعب وسط، ثم تمكن من اللعب بشكل ممتاز كمهاجم، لاعب وسط مهاجم، جناح، ظهير، وحتى كمدافع، ويعد ماكيني أداة قوية في الجناحين الأيمن والأيسر للمدرب لوتشيانو سباليتي، وفاز بقلوب المشجعين، وهو الآن يجني ثمار عمله الشاق اليومي في التدريبات».