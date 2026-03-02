تصدر جمهور النادي الأهلي الموسم الحالي من دوري روشن للمحترفين في الحضور الجماهيري، حتى نهاية الجولة الـ24، بعدما بلغ 296,745 مشجعاً، متفوقا بفارق بسيط عن جاره التقليدي نادي الاتحاد الذي وصل حضوره إلى 293,175 مشجعاً.
وجاء في المركز الثالث جمهور الهلال بـ236,135 مشجعاً، يليه النصر عند 205,616 مشجعاً، بينما احتل جمهور نادي الفتح المركز الخامس بحضور 107,265 مشجعاً.
ويعكس هذا الترتيب قوة الروابط بين الأندية وجماهيرها، إذ يشكل الحضور الجماهيري عنصراً مؤثراً في الأداء على أرض الملعب ويضفي أجواء حماسية على المباريات، خصوصاً في مواجهات الصدارة والمواجهات المصيرية ضمن منافسات الموسم.
The fans of Al-Ahly Club topped the current season of the Roshan Professional League in terms of attendance, reaching 296,745 spectators by the end of Round 24, surpassing their traditional neighbor, Al-Ittihad Club, which had an attendance of 293,175 spectators.
In third place was Al-Hilal's fanbase with 236,135 spectators, followed by Al-Nassr with 205,616 spectators, while Al-Fateh Club's fans occupied the fifth position with an attendance of 107,265 spectators.
This ranking reflects the strong ties between the clubs and their fans, as fan attendance is a significant factor in on-field performance and adds an exciting atmosphere to the matches, especially in top-of-the-table clashes and crucial encounters during the season.