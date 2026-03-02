The fans of Al-Ahly Club topped the current season of the Roshan Professional League in terms of attendance, reaching 296,745 spectators by the end of Round 24, surpassing their traditional neighbor, Al-Ittihad Club, which had an attendance of 293,175 spectators.



In third place was Al-Hilal's fanbase with 236,135 spectators, followed by Al-Nassr with 205,616 spectators, while Al-Fateh Club's fans occupied the fifth position with an attendance of 107,265 spectators.



This ranking reflects the strong ties between the clubs and their fans, as fan attendance is a significant factor in on-field performance and adds an exciting atmosphere to the matches, especially in top-of-the-table clashes and crucial encounters during the season.