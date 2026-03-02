تصدر جمهور النادي الأهلي الموسم الحالي من دوري روشن للمحترفين في الحضور الجماهيري، حتى نهاية الجولة الـ24، بعدما بلغ 296,745 مشجعاً، متفوقا بفارق بسيط عن جاره التقليدي نادي الاتحاد الذي وصل حضوره إلى 293,175 مشجعاً.


وجاء في المركز الثالث جمهور الهلال بـ236,135 مشجعاً، يليه النصر عند 205,616 مشجعاً، بينما احتل جمهور نادي الفتح المركز الخامس بحضور 107,265 مشجعاً.


ويعكس هذا الترتيب قوة الروابط بين الأندية وجماهيرها، إذ يشكل الحضور الجماهيري عنصراً مؤثراً في الأداء على أرض الملعب ويضفي أجواء حماسية على المباريات، خصوصاً في مواجهات الصدارة والمواجهات المصيرية ضمن منافسات الموسم.