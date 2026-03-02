سجلت منافسات دوري روشن للمحترفين هذا الموسم حضوراً لافتاً للأهداف العكسية، بعدما وصل العدد إلى 29 هدفاً بـ«نيران صديقة» حتى نهاية الجولة الـ24، في رقم يعكس شدة المنافسة والضغط العالي داخل المباريات.


وتصدر كل من الحزم والخلود القائمة بـ3 أهداف عكسية لكل منهما، فيما سجل هدفين عكسيين كل من؛ الفيحاء والنجمة والأخدود والشباب وضمك، بينما توزعت بقية الأهداف على عدد من الأندية الأخرى بواقع هدف عكسي واحد لكل فريق.


في المقابل، حافظ الأهلي والقادسية على نظافة سجليهما من الأهداف العكسية حتى الآن، في مؤشر على التركيز والانضباط الدفاعي.


وتبقى الأهداف العكسية جزءاً من تفاصيل اللعبة، لكنها كثيراً ما تكون حاسمة في تغيير مسار المواجهات، خصوصاً في موسم يشهد تقارباً كبيراً في المستويات وصراعاً محتدماً على مختلف المراكز.