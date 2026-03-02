سجلت منافسات دوري روشن للمحترفين هذا الموسم حضوراً لافتاً للأهداف العكسية، بعدما وصل العدد إلى 29 هدفاً بـ«نيران صديقة» حتى نهاية الجولة الـ24، في رقم يعكس شدة المنافسة والضغط العالي داخل المباريات.
وتصدر كل من الحزم والخلود القائمة بـ3 أهداف عكسية لكل منهما، فيما سجل هدفين عكسيين كل من؛ الفيحاء والنجمة والأخدود والشباب وضمك، بينما توزعت بقية الأهداف على عدد من الأندية الأخرى بواقع هدف عكسي واحد لكل فريق.
في المقابل، حافظ الأهلي والقادسية على نظافة سجليهما من الأهداف العكسية حتى الآن، في مؤشر على التركيز والانضباط الدفاعي.
وتبقى الأهداف العكسية جزءاً من تفاصيل اللعبة، لكنها كثيراً ما تكون حاسمة في تغيير مسار المواجهات، خصوصاً في موسم يشهد تقارباً كبيراً في المستويات وصراعاً محتدماً على مختلف المراكز.
This season, the Roshen Professional League has witnessed a remarkable presence of own goals, with the number reaching 29 "friendly fire" goals by the end of round 24, a figure that reflects the intensity of competition and high pressure within the matches.
Both Al-Hazm and Al-Khulood topped the list with 3 own goals each, while Al-Fayha, Al-Najma, Al-Akhdoood, Al-Shabab, and Dhamak each recorded 2 own goals. The remaining goals were distributed among several other clubs, with each team contributing one own goal.
On the other hand, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah have maintained clean sheets with no own goals so far, indicating a focus and defensive discipline.
Own goals remain a part of the game's details, but they often play a decisive role in changing the course of matches, especially in a season marked by a significant closeness in levels and a fierce struggle for various positions.