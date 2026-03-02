This season, the Roshen Professional League has witnessed a remarkable presence of own goals, with the number reaching 29 "friendly fire" goals by the end of round 24, a figure that reflects the intensity of competition and high pressure within the matches.



Both Al-Hazm and Al-Khulood topped the list with 3 own goals each, while Al-Fayha, Al-Najma, Al-Akhdoood, Al-Shabab, and Dhamak each recorded 2 own goals. The remaining goals were distributed among several other clubs, with each team contributing one own goal.



On the other hand, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah have maintained clean sheets with no own goals so far, indicating a focus and defensive discipline.



Own goals remain a part of the game's details, but they often play a decisive role in changing the course of matches, especially in a season marked by a significant closeness in levels and a fierce struggle for various positions.