يواصل مدرب النصر، البرتغالي خورخي جيسوس، كتابة أرقامه المميزة هذا الموسم، بعدما تجاوز عدد انتصارات الإيطالي ستيفانو بيولي مع «العالمي»، رغم أن الموسم لم يصل إلى محطته الأخيرة بعد.


ووصل جيسوس إلى 30 فوزاً في مختلف المسابقات، متفوقاً على بيولي الذي أنهى فترته بـ28 انتصاراً، في مؤشر واضح على التأثير الفني السريع الذي أحدثه المدرب البرتغالي داخل الفريق.


ويعكس هذا التفوق قدرة جيسوس على استثمار عناصره بالشكل الأمثل، سواء عبر التنوع التكتيكي أو القراءة الجيدة لمجريات المباريات، ما منح «العالمي» أفضلية واضحة في العديد من المواجهات. كما أظهر الفريق تحت قيادته شخصية أقوى في اللحظات الحاسمة، وهو ما انعكس مباشرة على رصيد الانتصارات.


ومع تبقي عدد من المباريات قبل ختام الموسم، تبدو الفرصة متاحة أمام جيسوس لتعزيز أرقامه أكثر، وتوسيع الفارق، في رقم قد يتحول إلى علامة فارقة في سجلات النصر التدريبية.