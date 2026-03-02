The coach of Al-Nassr, Portuguese Jorge Jesus, continues to write his impressive numbers this season, having surpassed the number of victories achieved by Italian Stefano Pioli with "Al-Nassr," even though the season has not yet reached its final stage.



Jesus has reached 30 wins in various competitions, surpassing Pioli, who finished his tenure with 28 victories, indicating the clear and rapid technical impact that the Portuguese coach has had on the team.



This superiority reflects Jesus's ability to optimally utilize his players, whether through tactical diversity or a good understanding of the flow of matches, which has given "Al-Nassr" a clear advantage in many encounters. The team has also shown a stronger character in critical moments under his leadership, which has directly reflected in their tally of victories.



With several matches remaining before the end of the season, the opportunity seems available for Jesus to further enhance his numbers and widen the gap, in a figure that could become a landmark in Al-Nassr's coaching records.