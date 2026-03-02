في موسم استثنائي من دوري الدرجة الثالثة 2025-2026، لم يكن التنافس محصوراً داخل المستطيل الأخضر فقط، بل امتد إلى دكة البدلاء حيث برز اسم المدرب الوطني كعنوان للنجاح وصناعة الإنجاز. موسمٌ حمل في طياته رسائل واضحة بأن الكفاءات السعودية قادرة على قيادة المشاريع الفنية بكفاءة واقتدار، وتحويل الطموحات إلى واقع ملموس، بعدما نجح ثلاثة مدربين وطنيين في قيادة فرقهم رسمياً إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية، في مشهد يعكس تطور الفكر التدريبي المحلي ونضجه.


هذا الحضور اللافت لم يأتِ من فراغ، بل كان ثمرة عمل فني متواصل، وانضباط تكتيكي واضح، وقدرة على إدارة المباريات بمختلف ظروفها، سواء في سباق الصدارة أو تحت ضغط المنافسة المباشرة. ومع نهاية الموسم، فرض المدرب السعودي اسمه بقوة، مؤكداً أن الثقة فيه باتت خياراً رابحاً للأندية الباحثة عن الاستقرار والنتائج.


ففي المجموعة الأولى، حجز نادي بيش بطاقة التأهل بقيادة المدرب السعودي عباس قميري، الذي قاد الفريق في 18 مباراة، حقق خلالها 10 انتصارات و6 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين فقط. وتمكن الفريق من تسجيل 28 هدفاً، بينما استقبلت شباكه 15 هدفاً، ليجمع 36 نقطة وضعته في موقع الصدارة، ويترجم العمل الفني المتوازن إلى صعود مستحق.


وفي المجموعة الثالثة، واصل نادي الهدى تألقه تحت قيادة المدرب السعودي متعب العتيبي، الذي قاد الفريق في 18 مواجهة، حقق خلالها 11 انتصاراً و6 تعادلات، وتلقى خسارة وحيدة فقط طوال مشواره. ونجح الفريق في تسجيل 38 هدفاً مقابل 18 هدفاً استقبلها، ليحصد 39 نقطة ويؤكد جدارته بالصعود بعد موسم اتسم بالقوة الهجومية والثبات الفني.


أما في المجموعة الرابعة، فكان الموعد مع تألق نادي القوارة بقيادة المدرب السعودي أحمد الخياري، الذي قدم فريقه واحداً من أقوى المواسم، بعدما قاده في 18 مباراة، حقق خلالها 13 فوزاً و3 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين. وسجل القوارة 41 هدفاً، كأحد أقوى خطوط الهجوم، واستقبل 13 هدفاً فقط، ليجمع 42 نقطة ويتوج جهوده ببطاقة العبور إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية.


وفي السياق ذاته، نجح المدرب التونسي خليل عبيد في كتابة قصة نجاح خاصة مع نادي قلوة، بعدما تولى المهمة بدءاً من الجولة التاسعة. وخاض الفريق تحت قيادته 10 مباريات، حقق خلالها 8 انتصارات وتعادلاً واحداً وخسارة واحدة، مسجلاً 17 هدفاً مقابل 6 أهداف استقبلها، ليجمع 25 نقطة لعبت دوراً حاسماً في تأمين التأهل.


وبين أرقام الانتصارات وصلابة الدفاع وفعالية الهجوم، يظل العنوان الأبرز لهذا الموسم هو بروز المدرب الوطني كلاعب رئيسي في معادلة النجاح، في مؤشر واضح على تطور المنظومة الفنية المحلية، وقدرتها على صناعة الإنجاز بثقة وثبات.