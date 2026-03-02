في موسم استثنائي من دوري الدرجة الثالثة 2025-2026، لم يكن التنافس محصوراً داخل المستطيل الأخضر فقط، بل امتد إلى دكة البدلاء حيث برز اسم المدرب الوطني كعنوان للنجاح وصناعة الإنجاز. موسمٌ حمل في طياته رسائل واضحة بأن الكفاءات السعودية قادرة على قيادة المشاريع الفنية بكفاءة واقتدار، وتحويل الطموحات إلى واقع ملموس، بعدما نجح ثلاثة مدربين وطنيين في قيادة فرقهم رسمياً إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية، في مشهد يعكس تطور الفكر التدريبي المحلي ونضجه.
هذا الحضور اللافت لم يأتِ من فراغ، بل كان ثمرة عمل فني متواصل، وانضباط تكتيكي واضح، وقدرة على إدارة المباريات بمختلف ظروفها، سواء في سباق الصدارة أو تحت ضغط المنافسة المباشرة. ومع نهاية الموسم، فرض المدرب السعودي اسمه بقوة، مؤكداً أن الثقة فيه باتت خياراً رابحاً للأندية الباحثة عن الاستقرار والنتائج.
ففي المجموعة الأولى، حجز نادي بيش بطاقة التأهل بقيادة المدرب السعودي عباس قميري، الذي قاد الفريق في 18 مباراة، حقق خلالها 10 انتصارات و6 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين فقط. وتمكن الفريق من تسجيل 28 هدفاً، بينما استقبلت شباكه 15 هدفاً، ليجمع 36 نقطة وضعته في موقع الصدارة، ويترجم العمل الفني المتوازن إلى صعود مستحق.
وفي المجموعة الثالثة، واصل نادي الهدى تألقه تحت قيادة المدرب السعودي متعب العتيبي، الذي قاد الفريق في 18 مواجهة، حقق خلالها 11 انتصاراً و6 تعادلات، وتلقى خسارة وحيدة فقط طوال مشواره. ونجح الفريق في تسجيل 38 هدفاً مقابل 18 هدفاً استقبلها، ليحصد 39 نقطة ويؤكد جدارته بالصعود بعد موسم اتسم بالقوة الهجومية والثبات الفني.
أما في المجموعة الرابعة، فكان الموعد مع تألق نادي القوارة بقيادة المدرب السعودي أحمد الخياري، الذي قدم فريقه واحداً من أقوى المواسم، بعدما قاده في 18 مباراة، حقق خلالها 13 فوزاً و3 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين. وسجل القوارة 41 هدفاً، كأحد أقوى خطوط الهجوم، واستقبل 13 هدفاً فقط، ليجمع 42 نقطة ويتوج جهوده ببطاقة العبور إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية.
وفي السياق ذاته، نجح المدرب التونسي خليل عبيد في كتابة قصة نجاح خاصة مع نادي قلوة، بعدما تولى المهمة بدءاً من الجولة التاسعة. وخاض الفريق تحت قيادته 10 مباريات، حقق خلالها 8 انتصارات وتعادلاً واحداً وخسارة واحدة، مسجلاً 17 هدفاً مقابل 6 أهداف استقبلها، ليجمع 25 نقطة لعبت دوراً حاسماً في تأمين التأهل.
وبين أرقام الانتصارات وصلابة الدفاع وفعالية الهجوم، يظل العنوان الأبرز لهذا الموسم هو بروز المدرب الوطني كلاعب رئيسي في معادلة النجاح، في مؤشر واضح على تطور المنظومة الفنية المحلية، وقدرتها على صناعة الإنجاز بثقة وثبات.
In an exceptional season of the Third Division 2025-2026, the competition was not limited to the green rectangle alone, but extended to the bench where the name of the national coach emerged as a symbol of success and achievement. This season carried clear messages that Saudi talents are capable of leading artistic projects efficiently and effectively, transforming ambitions into tangible reality, after three national coaches successfully led their teams officially to the Second Division, in a scene that reflects the development and maturity of local coaching thought.
This remarkable presence did not come out of nowhere, but was the result of continuous artistic work, clear tactical discipline, and the ability to manage matches under various circumstances, whether in the race for the top or under the pressure of direct competition. By the end of the season, the Saudi coach firmly established his name, confirming that confidence in him has become a winning choice for clubs seeking stability and results.
In Group A, Bisha Club secured the qualification ticket under the leadership of Saudi coach Abbas Qumeiri, who led the team in 18 matches, achieving 10 victories, 6 draws, and only 2 losses. The team managed to score 28 goals while conceding 15, gathering 36 points that placed it at the top, translating balanced artistic work into a deserved promotion.
In Group C, Al-Huda Club continued to shine under the leadership of Saudi coach Muteb Al-Otaibi, who led the team in 18 matches, achieving 11 victories, 6 draws, and only one loss throughout his journey. The team succeeded in scoring 38 goals against 18 goals conceded, earning 39 points and confirming its worthiness for promotion after a season characterized by offensive strength and technical stability.
In Group D, the spotlight was on Al-Qawara Club, led by Saudi coach Ahmed Al-Khayari, who presented his team with one of the strongest seasons, after leading them in 18 matches, achieving 13 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses. Al-Qawara scored 41 goals, making it one of the strongest attacking lines, and conceded only 13 goals, gathering 42 points and crowning his efforts with a ticket to the Second Division.
In the same context, Tunisian coach Khalil Obeid succeeded in writing a special success story with Qalwa Club, after taking over the task starting from the ninth round. Under his leadership, the team played 10 matches, achieving 8 victories, 1 draw, and 1 loss, scoring 17 goals against 6 goals conceded, gathering 25 points that played a crucial role in securing qualification.
Amid the numbers of victories, defensive solidity, and attacking effectiveness, the most prominent title of this season remains the emergence of the national coach as a key player in the equation of success, a clear indicator of the development of the local artistic system and its ability to achieve accomplishments with confidence and stability.