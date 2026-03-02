In an exceptional season of the Third Division 2025-2026, the competition was not limited to the green rectangle alone, but extended to the bench where the name of the national coach emerged as a symbol of success and achievement. This season carried clear messages that Saudi talents are capable of leading artistic projects efficiently and effectively, transforming ambitions into tangible reality, after three national coaches successfully led their teams officially to the Second Division, in a scene that reflects the development and maturity of local coaching thought.



This remarkable presence did not come out of nowhere, but was the result of continuous artistic work, clear tactical discipline, and the ability to manage matches under various circumstances, whether in the race for the top or under the pressure of direct competition. By the end of the season, the Saudi coach firmly established his name, confirming that confidence in him has become a winning choice for clubs seeking stability and results.



In Group A, Bisha Club secured the qualification ticket under the leadership of Saudi coach Abbas Qumeiri, who led the team in 18 matches, achieving 10 victories, 6 draws, and only 2 losses. The team managed to score 28 goals while conceding 15, gathering 36 points that placed it at the top, translating balanced artistic work into a deserved promotion.



In Group C, Al-Huda Club continued to shine under the leadership of Saudi coach Muteb Al-Otaibi, who led the team in 18 matches, achieving 11 victories, 6 draws, and only one loss throughout his journey. The team succeeded in scoring 38 goals against 18 goals conceded, earning 39 points and confirming its worthiness for promotion after a season characterized by offensive strength and technical stability.



In Group D, the spotlight was on Al-Qawara Club, led by Saudi coach Ahmed Al-Khayari, who presented his team with one of the strongest seasons, after leading them in 18 matches, achieving 13 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses. Al-Qawara scored 41 goals, making it one of the strongest attacking lines, and conceded only 13 goals, gathering 42 points and crowning his efforts with a ticket to the Second Division.



In the same context, Tunisian coach Khalil Obeid succeeded in writing a special success story with Qalwa Club, after taking over the task starting from the ninth round. Under his leadership, the team played 10 matches, achieving 8 victories, 1 draw, and 1 loss, scoring 17 goals against 6 goals conceded, gathering 25 points that played a crucial role in securing qualification.



Amid the numbers of victories, defensive solidity, and attacking effectiveness, the most prominent title of this season remains the emergence of the national coach as a key player in the equation of success, a clear indicator of the development of the local artistic system and its ability to achieve accomplishments with confidence and stability.