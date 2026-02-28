عاد فريق الهلال لطريق الانتصارات بعد فوزه القوي على مضيفه وجاره الشباب بخمسة أهداف مقابل ثلاثة في ديربي الرياض الذي جمعهما على اس اتش جي أرينا بنادي الشباب، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ24 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين وتمكن الشباب من التقدم مبكراً عن طريق جوش براونهيل (د: 13)، ولكن الهلال تمكن من العودة عن طريق محمد كنو (د: 19)، ومن ثم علي البليهي بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه الشباب كهدف ثانٍ للهلال (د: 31)، ومن مجهود فردي رائع تمكن عبدالرزاق حمدالله من إدراك التعادل للشباب (د: 44)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول أحرز خاليدو كوليبالي الهدف الثالث للهلال (د: 45+3)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم الهلال بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.


وفي الشوط الثاني، تمكن سلطان مندش من إحراز الهدف الرابع للهلال (د: 48)، ومن ثم أضاف ماركوس ليوناردو الهدف الخامس للهلال (د: 61)، وقلص الشباب النتيجة عن طريق ياسين عدلي (د: 75)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بخمسة أهداف لثلاثة.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ17 ويصل للنقطة 58 في المركز الثالث، فيما تلقى الشباب الخسارة الـ11، وتجمد رصيده عند 25 نقطة في المركز الـ13.