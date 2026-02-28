عاد فريق الهلال لطريق الانتصارات بعد فوزه القوي على مضيفه وجاره الشباب بخمسة أهداف مقابل ثلاثة في ديربي الرياض الذي جمعهما على اس اتش جي أرينا بنادي الشباب، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ24 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين وتمكن الشباب من التقدم مبكراً عن طريق جوش براونهيل (د: 13)، ولكن الهلال تمكن من العودة عن طريق محمد كنو (د: 19)، ومن ثم علي البليهي بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه الشباب كهدف ثانٍ للهلال (د: 31)، ومن مجهود فردي رائع تمكن عبدالرزاق حمدالله من إدراك التعادل للشباب (د: 44)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول أحرز خاليدو كوليبالي الهدف الثالث للهلال (د: 45+3)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم الهلال بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.
وفي الشوط الثاني، تمكن سلطان مندش من إحراز الهدف الرابع للهلال (د: 48)، ومن ثم أضاف ماركوس ليوناردو الهدف الخامس للهلال (د: 61)، وقلص الشباب النتيجة عن طريق ياسين عدلي (د: 75)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بخمسة أهداف لثلاثة.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ17 ويصل للنقطة 58 في المركز الثالث، فيما تلقى الشباب الخسارة الـ11، وتجمد رصيده عند 25 نقطة في المركز الـ13.
The Al-Hilal team returned to the path of victories after their strong win against their host and neighbor Al-Shabab, with a score of five goals to three in the Riyadh derby held at the SHG Arena at Al-Shabab Club, as part of the matches of the 24th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.
The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and Al-Shabab managed to take an early lead through Josh Brownhill (13'), but Al-Hilal was able to equalize through Mohammed Kanno (19'), and then Ali Al-Bulaihi scored an own goal for Al-Shabab, making it a second goal for Al-Hilal (31'). With a brilliant individual effort, Abderrazak Hamdallah equalized for Al-Shabab (44'), and just before the end of the first half, Khalidou Koulibaly scored the third goal for Al-Hilal (45+3'), ending the first half with Al-Hilal leading three goals to two.
In the second half, Sultan Mandash scored the fourth goal for Al-Hilal (48'), and then Marcos Leonardo added the fifth goal for Al-Hilal (61'). Al-Shabab reduced the deficit through Yassine Adli (75'), and the match ended with Al-Hilal winning five goals to three.
With this result, Al-Hilal achieves their 17th victory and reaches 58 points in third place, while Al-Shabab suffers their 11th loss, remaining at 25 points in 13th place.