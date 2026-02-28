The Al-Hilal team returned to the path of victories after their strong win against their host and neighbor Al-Shabab, with a score of five goals to three in the Riyadh derby held at the SHG Arena at Al-Shabab Club, as part of the matches of the 24th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and Al-Shabab managed to take an early lead through Josh Brownhill (13'), but Al-Hilal was able to equalize through Mohammed Kanno (19'), and then Ali Al-Bulaihi scored an own goal for Al-Shabab, making it a second goal for Al-Hilal (31'). With a brilliant individual effort, Abderrazak Hamdallah equalized for Al-Shabab (44'), and just before the end of the first half, Khalidou Koulibaly scored the third goal for Al-Hilal (45+3'), ending the first half with Al-Hilal leading three goals to two.



In the second half, Sultan Mandash scored the fourth goal for Al-Hilal (48'), and then Marcos Leonardo added the fifth goal for Al-Hilal (61'). Al-Shabab reduced the deficit through Yassine Adli (75'), and the match ended with Al-Hilal winning five goals to three.



With this result, Al-Hilal achieves their 17th victory and reaches 58 points in third place, while Al-Shabab suffers their 11th loss, remaining at 25 points in 13th place.