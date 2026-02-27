The historical figures of the encounters between Al-Hazm and Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Professional League indicate a clear superiority for Al-Ettifaq, both in total matches and in the games held at Al-Hazm Stadium in Al-Rass.



Both teams have played 15 matches in the Saudi Professional League, during which Al-Hazm managed to secure victory in only two matches, compared to 8 wins for Al-Ettifaq, while 5 encounters ended in a draw between the two sides.



In terms of goals, Al-Hazm scored 15 goals during these encounters, while Al-Ettifaq netted 34 goals, reflecting the offensive gap between the two teams throughout their history in the competition.



The last victory for Al-Hazm over Al-Ettifaq dates back to the 2019/2020 season, when they won with a score of (3-2), and since then, they have been unable to replicate that victory against their rival in the league.



As for the matches hosted at Al-Hazm Stadium in Al-Rass, statistics show an even greater advantage for Al-Ettifaq, as the two teams met there in 7 matches, during which Al-Hazm failed to achieve any victory. Two matches ended in a draw, while Al-Ettifaq secured 5 encounters in their favor.



Al-Hazm has scored only 3 goals at home against Al-Ettifaq, compared to 19 goals scored by Al-Ettifaq, confirming the visiting team's clear superiority in the encounters between the two teams, both inside Al-Rass and outside it, in the history of their participation in the Saudi Professional League.