تشير الأرقام التاريخية لمواجهات فريقي الحزم والاتفاق في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين إلى تفوق واضح لصالح الاتفاق، سواء في إجمالي اللقاءات أو في المباريات التي أُقيمت على ملعب الحزم بالرس.
وخاض الفريقان 15 مباراة ضمن منافسات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، تمكن خلالها الحزم من تحقيق الفوز في مباراتين فقط، مقابل 8 انتصارات لصالح الاتفاق، فيما حضر التعادل في 5 مواجهات بين الطرفين.
وعلى صعيد الأهداف، سجل الحزم 15 هدفًا خلال هذه المواجهات، في حين أحرز الاتفاق 34 هدفًا، ما يعكس الفارق الهجومي بين الفريقين عبر تاريخ لقاءاتهما في المسابقة.
ويعود آخر انتصار للحزم على الاتفاق إلى موسم 2019/2020، عندما تفوق بنتيجة (3-2)، ومنذ ذلك الحين لم يتمكن من تكرار الفوز أمام منافسه في الدوري.
أما على مستوى المباريات التي استضافها ملعب الحزم بالرس، فتُظهر الإحصائيات تفوقًا أكبر للاتفاق، إذ التقى الفريقان هناك في 7 مباريات، لم ينجح الحزم خلالها في تحقيق أي انتصار. وانتهت مباراتان بالتعادل، بينما حسم الاتفاق 5 مواجهات لصالحه.
وسجل الحزم على أرضه 3 أهداف فقط في شباك الاتفاق، مقابل 19 هدفًا أحرزها الاتفاق، ليؤكد الفريق الضيف تفوقه الواضح في لقاءات الفريقين، سواء داخل الرس أو خارجها، في تاريخ مشاركتهما بالدوري السعودي للمحترفين.
The historical figures of the encounters between Al-Hazm and Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Professional League indicate a clear superiority for Al-Ettifaq, both in total matches and in the games held at Al-Hazm Stadium in Al-Rass.
Both teams have played 15 matches in the Saudi Professional League, during which Al-Hazm managed to secure victory in only two matches, compared to 8 wins for Al-Ettifaq, while 5 encounters ended in a draw between the two sides.
In terms of goals, Al-Hazm scored 15 goals during these encounters, while Al-Ettifaq netted 34 goals, reflecting the offensive gap between the two teams throughout their history in the competition.
The last victory for Al-Hazm over Al-Ettifaq dates back to the 2019/2020 season, when they won with a score of (3-2), and since then, they have been unable to replicate that victory against their rival in the league.
As for the matches hosted at Al-Hazm Stadium in Al-Rass, statistics show an even greater advantage for Al-Ettifaq, as the two teams met there in 7 matches, during which Al-Hazm failed to achieve any victory. Two matches ended in a draw, while Al-Ettifaq secured 5 encounters in their favor.
Al-Hazm has scored only 3 goals at home against Al-Ettifaq, compared to 19 goals scored by Al-Ettifaq, confirming the visiting team's clear superiority in the encounters between the two teams, both inside Al-Rass and outside it, in the history of their participation in the Saudi Professional League.