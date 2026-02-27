تشير الأرقام التاريخية لمواجهات فريقي الحزم والاتفاق في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين إلى تفوق واضح لصالح الاتفاق، سواء في إجمالي اللقاءات أو في المباريات التي أُقيمت على ملعب الحزم بالرس.


وخاض الفريقان 15 مباراة ضمن منافسات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، تمكن خلالها الحزم من تحقيق الفوز في مباراتين فقط، مقابل 8 انتصارات لصالح الاتفاق، فيما حضر التعادل في 5 مواجهات بين الطرفين.


وعلى صعيد الأهداف، سجل الحزم 15 هدفًا خلال هذه المواجهات، في حين أحرز الاتفاق 34 هدفًا، ما يعكس الفارق الهجومي بين الفريقين عبر تاريخ لقاءاتهما في المسابقة.


ويعود آخر انتصار للحزم على الاتفاق إلى موسم 2019/2020، عندما تفوق بنتيجة (3-2)، ومنذ ذلك الحين لم يتمكن من تكرار الفوز أمام منافسه في الدوري.


أما على مستوى المباريات التي استضافها ملعب الحزم بالرس، فتُظهر الإحصائيات تفوقًا أكبر للاتفاق، إذ التقى الفريقان هناك في 7 مباريات، لم ينجح الحزم خلالها في تحقيق أي انتصار. وانتهت مباراتان بالتعادل، بينما حسم الاتفاق 5 مواجهات لصالحه.


وسجل الحزم على أرضه 3 أهداف فقط في شباك الاتفاق، مقابل 19 هدفًا أحرزها الاتفاق، ليؤكد الفريق الضيف تفوقه الواضح في لقاءات الفريقين، سواء داخل الرس أو خارجها، في تاريخ مشاركتهما بالدوري السعودي للمحترفين.