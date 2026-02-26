يعود مدافع النادي الأهلي، التركي ميريح ديميرال إلى المشاركة مع فريقه أمام الرياض مساء اليوم، بعد غياب استمر 35 يوماً بسبب الإصابة العضلية التي تعرض لها خلال الجولة الـ24 من منافسات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وكان اللاعب قد خضع خلال الفترة الماضية لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي مكثف بإشراف مباشر من قبل رئيس الجهاز الطبي الدكتور مبارك المطوع، تضمن مراحل متعددة لاستعادة الجاهزية البدنية والفنية، قبل منحه الضوء الأخضر للعودة إلى التدريبات الجماعية والمشاركة في المباريات.


وتُعد عودة ديميرال إضافة فنية لخط دفاع الأهلي في المرحلة القادمة، في ظل أهمية الاستحقاقات المحلية والقارية التي يخوضها الفريق، وما تمثله خبرته الدولية من دعم للمنظومة الدفاعية.