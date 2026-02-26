The Al Ahly club defender, Turkish Merih Demiral, returns to participate with his team against Riyadh this evening, after a 35-day absence due to a muscle injury he sustained during the 24th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



The player had undergone an intensive treatment and rehabilitation program in the past period, under the direct supervision of the head of the medical staff, Dr. Mubarak Al-Mutawa, which included multiple stages to restore physical and technical readiness, before being given the green light to return to team training and participate in matches.



Demiral's return is considered a technical addition to Al Ahly's defense line in the upcoming phase, given the importance of the local and continental competitions the team is facing, and what his international experience represents as support for the defensive system.