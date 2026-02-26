احتفت اللجنة المنظمة لموسم القادسية الرمضاني باليوم الوطني لدولة الكويت، في لفتة أخوية جميلة عكست عمق الروابط التاريخية والشعبية التي تجمع بين الشعبين الشقيقين السعودي والكويتي.
وشهدت الفعالية أجواءً احتفالية مميزة، حيث تفاعل الجمهور والحضور مع المقطوعات الصوتية والفنية التي جسدت التراث الكويتي، رافعين أعلام الكويت وسط أجواء رمضانية نابضة بالمحبة والوفاء، في مشهد عبّر عن روح التآخي الخليجي التي تتجسد في مثل هذه المناسبات.
من جانبه، انطلقت ولمدة خمسة أيام، بطولة البادل ضمن فعاليات موسم القادسية الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة لعام 2026، وذلك بالتعاون مع الاتحاد السعودي للبادل، بجوائز مالية يصل مجموعها إلى 100 ألف ريال.
وتقام البطولة خلال الفترة من 8 إلى 12 رمضان على ملاعب النادي بالخبر، يوميًا من التاسعة مساء حتى الواحدة صباحًا، بمشاركة 98 لاعبا ولاعبة، بواقع 8 فرق محترفين (16 لاعبا) و32 فريق هواة (46 لاعبا) و9 فرق سيدات (18 لاعبة)، في أجواء تنافسية تجمع بين المتعة والإثارة وإبراز المهارات، بما يعكس النمو المتسارع لرياضة البادل والإقبال المتزايد عليها من مختلف الفئات.
وتتوزع الجوائز على ثلاث فئات رئيسية؛ إذ يحصل الفائزون في فئة المحترفين على 36 ألف ريال للمركز الأول، و18 ألف ريال للمركز الثاني، و9 آلاف ريال للمركز الثالث.
وفي فئة الهواة (رجال)، تبلغ الجوائز 8 آلاف ريال للمركز الأول، و5 آلاف ريال للمركز الثاني، و3 آلاف ريال للمركز الثالث.
أما فئة السيدات، فقد رُصدت لها جوائز بقيمة 12 ألف ريال للمركز الأول، و6 آلاف ريال للمركز الثاني، و3 آلاف ريال للمركز الثالث.
وفي إطار الحرص على تقديم تجربة تنظيمية متكاملة، كشفت اللجنة المنظمة لموسم القادسية الرمضاني، عن توفير حافلات نقل ترددية مخصصة لنقل الجماهير إلى مقر الفعاليات.
The organizing committee for the Qadisiyah Ramadan Season celebrated the National Day of the State of Kuwait, in a beautiful brotherly gesture that reflected the deep historical and popular ties between the two brotherly peoples of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The event witnessed a distinctive festive atmosphere, as the audience and attendees interacted with the audio and artistic pieces that embodied Kuwaiti heritage, raising the flags of Kuwait amidst a Ramadan ambiance filled with love and loyalty, in a scene that expressed the spirit of Gulf brotherhood that is manifested in such occasions.
For its part, the padel championship kicked off for five days as part of the Qadisiyah Ramadan Season in its third edition for the year 2026, in collaboration with the Saudi Padel Federation, with cash prizes totaling 100,000 riyals.
The championship will take place from the 8th to the 12th of Ramadan at the club's courts in Khobar, daily from 9 PM to 1 AM, with the participation of 98 male and female players, comprising 8 professional teams (16 players), 32 amateur teams (46 players), and 9 women's teams (18 players), in a competitive atmosphere that combines enjoyment and excitement while showcasing skills, reflecting the rapid growth of the padel sport and the increasing interest in it from various categories.
The prizes are distributed across three main categories; the winners in the professional category will receive 36,000 riyals for the first place, 18,000 riyals for the second place, and 9,000 riyals for the third place.
In the amateur category (men), the prizes amount to 8,000 riyals for the first place, 5,000 riyals for the second place, and 3,000 riyals for the third place.
As for the women's category, prizes worth 12,000 riyals have been allocated for the first place, 6,000 riyals for the second place, and 3,000 riyals for the third place.
In line with the commitment to provide a comprehensive organizational experience, the organizing committee for the Qadisiyah Ramadan Season announced the provision of dedicated shuttle buses to transport the audience to the event venue.