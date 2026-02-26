The organizing committee for the Qadisiyah Ramadan Season celebrated the National Day of the State of Kuwait, in a beautiful brotherly gesture that reflected the deep historical and popular ties between the two brotherly peoples of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.



The event witnessed a distinctive festive atmosphere, as the audience and attendees interacted with the audio and artistic pieces that embodied Kuwaiti heritage, raising the flags of Kuwait amidst a Ramadan ambiance filled with love and loyalty, in a scene that expressed the spirit of Gulf brotherhood that is manifested in such occasions.



For its part, the padel championship kicked off for five days as part of the Qadisiyah Ramadan Season in its third edition for the year 2026, in collaboration with the Saudi Padel Federation, with cash prizes totaling 100,000 riyals.



The championship will take place from the 8th to the 12th of Ramadan at the club's courts in Khobar, daily from 9 PM to 1 AM, with the participation of 98 male and female players, comprising 8 professional teams (16 players), 32 amateur teams (46 players), and 9 women's teams (18 players), in a competitive atmosphere that combines enjoyment and excitement while showcasing skills, reflecting the rapid growth of the padel sport and the increasing interest in it from various categories.



The prizes are distributed across three main categories; the winners in the professional category will receive 36,000 riyals for the first place, 18,000 riyals for the second place, and 9,000 riyals for the third place.



In the amateur category (men), the prizes amount to 8,000 riyals for the first place, 5,000 riyals for the second place, and 3,000 riyals for the third place.



As for the women's category, prizes worth 12,000 riyals have been allocated for the first place, 6,000 riyals for the second place, and 3,000 riyals for the third place.



In line with the commitment to provide a comprehensive organizational experience, the organizing committee for the Qadisiyah Ramadan Season announced the provision of dedicated shuttle buses to transport the audience to the event venue.