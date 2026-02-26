احتفت اللجنة المنظمة لموسم القادسية الرمضاني باليوم الوطني لدولة الكويت، في لفتة أخوية جميلة عكست عمق الروابط التاريخية والشعبية التي تجمع بين الشعبين الشقيقين السعودي والكويتي.


وشهدت الفعالية أجواءً احتفالية مميزة، حيث تفاعل الجمهور والحضور مع المقطوعات الصوتية والفنية التي جسدت التراث الكويتي، رافعين أعلام الكويت وسط أجواء رمضانية نابضة بالمحبة والوفاء، في مشهد عبّر عن روح التآخي الخليجي التي تتجسد في مثل هذه المناسبات.


من جانبه، انطلقت ولمدة خمسة أيام، بطولة البادل ضمن فعاليات موسم القادسية الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة لعام 2026، وذلك بالتعاون مع الاتحاد السعودي للبادل، بجوائز مالية يصل مجموعها إلى 100 ألف ريال.


وتقام البطولة خلال الفترة من 8 إلى 12 رمضان على ملاعب النادي بالخبر، يوميًا من التاسعة مساء حتى الواحدة صباحًا، بمشاركة 98 لاعبا ولاعبة، بواقع 8 فرق محترفين (16 لاعبا) و32 فريق هواة (46 لاعبا) و9 فرق سيدات (18 لاعبة)، في أجواء تنافسية تجمع بين المتعة والإثارة وإبراز المهارات، بما يعكس النمو المتسارع لرياضة البادل والإقبال المتزايد عليها من مختلف الفئات.


وتتوزع الجوائز على ثلاث فئات رئيسية؛ إذ يحصل الفائزون في فئة المحترفين على 36 ألف ريال للمركز الأول، و18 ألف ريال للمركز الثاني، و9 آلاف ريال للمركز الثالث.


وفي فئة الهواة (رجال)، تبلغ الجوائز 8 آلاف ريال للمركز الأول، و5 آلاف ريال للمركز الثاني، و3 آلاف ريال للمركز الثالث.


أما فئة السيدات، فقد رُصدت لها جوائز بقيمة 12 ألف ريال للمركز الأول، و6 آلاف ريال للمركز الثاني، و3 آلاف ريال للمركز الثالث.


وفي إطار الحرص على تقديم تجربة تنظيمية متكاملة، كشفت اللجنة المنظمة لموسم القادسية الرمضاني، عن توفير حافلات نقل ترددية مخصصة لنقل الجماهير إلى مقر الفعاليات.