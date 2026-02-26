تأكد غياب ستة لاعبين عن صفوف الهلال خلال مواجهته المرتقبة أمام الشباب، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة والعشرين من دوري روشن السعودي، والتي تُقام مساء غد (الجمعة) على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالعاصمة السعودية الرياض.


وسيفتقد الهلال لخدمات الفرنسي كريم بنزيما بسبب الإصابة، إلى جانب كل من محمد الربيعي، وناصر الدوسري، وحمد اليامي، ويوسف أكتشيشيك، إضافة إلى حسان تمبكتي، في ضربة فنية قبل المواجهة المهمة.


ويعمل المدرب الإيطالي سيميوني إنزاغي على إيجاد الحلول المناسبة لتعويض الغيابات، خصوصا في ظل حاجة الفريق للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات بعد تعادله في الجولتين الماضيتين أمام التعاون والاتحاد بالنتيجة ذاتها.


ويدخل الهلال اللقاء بشعار الفوز فقط، من أجل استعادة التوازن ومواصلة المنافسة بقوة في سباق دوري روشن للمحترفين.