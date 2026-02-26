Six players will be absent from Al-Hilal's lineup during their anticipated match against Al-Shabab, as part of the 24th round of the Roshen Saudi League, which will take place tomorrow evening (Friday) at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.



Al-Hilal will miss the services of French player Karim Benzema due to injury, along with Mohamed Al-Rubaie, Nasser Al-Dosari, Hamad Al-Yami, and Youssef Akchichik, in a tactical blow before the important match.



Italian coach Simone Inzaghi is working on finding suitable solutions to compensate for the absences, especially given the team's need to get back on track after drawing in the last two rounds against Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad with the same score.



Al-Hilal enters the match with the sole aim of winning, in order to regain balance and continue competing strongly in the Roshen Professional League race.