انضم فريق «حرس الحدود بمنطقة مكة المكرمة» إلى ركب المتأهلين لدور الـ4 في بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، بعد انتصاره بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة (3-1) على فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي»، عقب تعادل الفريقين سلبياً في الأشواط الأصلية للمباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات دور الثمانية على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.
ونجح «الحرس» (وصيف بطولة العام الماضي 2025) في الحفاظ على مكتسباته في الأدوار الماضية، ومواصلة مشواره بجدارة إلى دور الأربعة. من جانبه، غادر فريق «الأمن البيئي» برأس مرفوعة بعد تقديمه مستويات مميزة في مبارياته السابقة.
يُذكر أن «الحرس» سيلتقي في دور الأربعة بالفائز من «ديربي جدة» الذي يجمع فريقي «الرسوخ» و«التعاون»، غداً (الجمعة) 27 فبراير على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، في ثاني أيام مواجهات الجهات الحكومية مع فرق الهواة المشاركة في البطولة.
The "Border Guard Team of the Makkah Region" has joined the ranks of the qualifiers for the semifinals in the "Jeddah 2026" football championship, after winning on penalties with a score of (3-1) against the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team, following a goalless draw in the original time of the match held yesterday (Wednesday) as part of the quarterfinals at the Olympic Village Stadium.
The "Guard" (runner-up of last year's 2025 championship) succeeded in maintaining its achievements from previous rounds and continued its journey to the semifinals with merit. For its part, the "Environmental Security" team left with heads held high after delivering impressive performances in its previous matches.
It is worth mentioning that the "Guard" will meet in the semifinals the winner of the "Jeddah Derby," which brings together the teams "Al-Rasukh" and "Al-Taawun," tomorrow (Friday) February 27 at the alternate stadium of King Abdullah Sports City, on the second day of the government entities' matches against the amateur teams participating in the championship.