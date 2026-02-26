انضم فريق «حرس الحدود بمنطقة مكة المكرمة» إلى ركب المتأهلين لدور الـ4 في بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، بعد انتصاره بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة (3-1) على فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي»، عقب تعادل الفريقين سلبياً في الأشواط الأصلية للمباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات دور الثمانية على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.


ونجح «الحرس» (وصيف بطولة العام الماضي 2025) في الحفاظ على مكتسباته في الأدوار الماضية، ومواصلة مشواره بجدارة إلى دور الأربعة. من جانبه، غادر فريق «الأمن البيئي» برأس مرفوعة بعد تقديمه مستويات مميزة في مبارياته السابقة.


يُذكر أن «الحرس» سيلتقي في دور الأربعة بالفائز من «ديربي جدة» الذي يجمع فريقي «الرسوخ» و«التعاون»، غداً (الجمعة) 27 فبراير على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، في ثاني أيام مواجهات الجهات الحكومية مع فرق الهواة المشاركة في البطولة.