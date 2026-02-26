The "Border Guard Team of the Makkah Region" has joined the ranks of the qualifiers for the semifinals in the "Jeddah 2026" football championship, after winning on penalties with a score of (3-1) against the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team, following a goalless draw in the original time of the match held yesterday (Wednesday) as part of the quarterfinals at the Olympic Village Stadium.



The "Guard" (runner-up of last year's 2025 championship) succeeded in maintaining its achievements from previous rounds and continued its journey to the semifinals with merit. For its part, the "Environmental Security" team left with heads held high after delivering impressive performances in its previous matches.



It is worth mentioning that the "Guard" will meet in the semifinals the winner of the "Jeddah Derby," which brings together the teams "Al-Rasukh" and "Al-Taawun," tomorrow (Friday) February 27 at the alternate stadium of King Abdullah Sports City, on the second day of the government entities' matches against the amateur teams participating in the championship.