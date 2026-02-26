بلغ حامل اللقب باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي دور ثُمن النهائي في مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا، رغم تعادله مع مواطنه وضيفه موناكو 2-2، مستفيداً من انتصاره خارج الديار 3-2 في ذهاب الملحق.


أحرز هدفَي باريس سان جيرمان، البرازيلي ماركينيوس (د:60) والجورجي خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا (د:66)، فيما أحرز هدفَي موناكو، ماغنيس أكليوش (د:45) والهولندي جوردان تيزه (د:90+1)، وأنهى موناكو المواجهة بـ10 لاعبين بعد طرد مامادو كوليبالي (د:59).


وشهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين وتمكن موناكو من تسجيل الهدف الأول قبل نهاية الشوط الأول بتسديدة قوية من ماغنيس أكليوش (د:45)، وفي الشوط الثاني استفاد باريس سان جيرمان من حالة الطرد التي تعرض لها لاعب موناكو مامادو كوليبالي (د:59)، ليحرز هدف التعادل مباشرةً بعد الطرد عن طريق نجمه البرازيلي ماركينيوس (د:60)، وبعد 6 دقائق فقط أضاف نجمه الجورجي كفاراتسخيليا الهدف الثاني (د:66)، وفي الدقائق الأخيرة تمكن موناكو من تسجيل التعادل عن طريق جوردان تيزه (د:90+1)، لكنه لم يكن كافياً لتأهل موناكو الذي غادر منافسات البطولة، فيما تأهل باريس سان جيرمان لدور الـ16 بجدارة واستحقاق مستفيداً من فوزه في لقاء الذهاب بنتيجة 3-2 وبمجموع اللقاءين 5-4.