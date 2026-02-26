The title holder Paris Saint-Germain reached the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, despite drawing 2-2 with their compatriot and host Monaco, benefiting from their away victory of 3-2 in the first leg of the playoff.



Paris Saint-Germain's goals were scored by Brazilian Marquinhos (60') and Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (66'), while Monaco's goals came from Magnus Akliush (45') and Dutchman Jordan Teze (90+1'). Monaco finished the match with 10 players after Mamadou Koulibaly was sent off (59').



The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and Monaco managed to score the first goal before the end of the first half with a powerful shot from Magnus Akliush (45'). In the second half, Paris Saint-Germain took advantage of the red card shown to Monaco's Mamadou Koulibaly (59'), equalizing immediately after the dismissal through their star Brazilian Marquinhos (60'). Just 6 minutes later, their Georgian star Kvaratskhelia added the second goal (66'). In the final minutes, Monaco managed to equalize through Jordan Teze (90+1'), but it was not enough for Monaco to qualify, as they exited the tournament. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain deservedly advanced to the round of 16, benefiting from their first-leg victory of 3-2 and an aggregate score of 5-4.