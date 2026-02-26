بلغ حامل اللقب باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي دور ثُمن النهائي في مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا، رغم تعادله مع مواطنه وضيفه موناكو 2-2، مستفيداً من انتصاره خارج الديار 3-2 في ذهاب الملحق.
أحرز هدفَي باريس سان جيرمان، البرازيلي ماركينيوس (د:60) والجورجي خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا (د:66)، فيما أحرز هدفَي موناكو، ماغنيس أكليوش (د:45) والهولندي جوردان تيزه (د:90+1)، وأنهى موناكو المواجهة بـ10 لاعبين بعد طرد مامادو كوليبالي (د:59).
وشهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين وتمكن موناكو من تسجيل الهدف الأول قبل نهاية الشوط الأول بتسديدة قوية من ماغنيس أكليوش (د:45)، وفي الشوط الثاني استفاد باريس سان جيرمان من حالة الطرد التي تعرض لها لاعب موناكو مامادو كوليبالي (د:59)، ليحرز هدف التعادل مباشرةً بعد الطرد عن طريق نجمه البرازيلي ماركينيوس (د:60)، وبعد 6 دقائق فقط أضاف نجمه الجورجي كفاراتسخيليا الهدف الثاني (د:66)، وفي الدقائق الأخيرة تمكن موناكو من تسجيل التعادل عن طريق جوردان تيزه (د:90+1)، لكنه لم يكن كافياً لتأهل موناكو الذي غادر منافسات البطولة، فيما تأهل باريس سان جيرمان لدور الـ16 بجدارة واستحقاق مستفيداً من فوزه في لقاء الذهاب بنتيجة 3-2 وبمجموع اللقاءين 5-4.
The title holder Paris Saint-Germain reached the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, despite drawing 2-2 with their compatriot and host Monaco, benefiting from their away victory of 3-2 in the first leg of the playoff.
Paris Saint-Germain's goals were scored by Brazilian Marquinhos (60') and Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (66'), while Monaco's goals came from Magnus Akliush (45') and Dutchman Jordan Teze (90+1'). Monaco finished the match with 10 players after Mamadou Koulibaly was sent off (59').
The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and Monaco managed to score the first goal before the end of the first half with a powerful shot from Magnus Akliush (45'). In the second half, Paris Saint-Germain took advantage of the red card shown to Monaco's Mamadou Koulibaly (59'), equalizing immediately after the dismissal through their star Brazilian Marquinhos (60'). Just 6 minutes later, their Georgian star Kvaratskhelia added the second goal (66'). In the final minutes, Monaco managed to equalize through Jordan Teze (90+1'), but it was not enough for Monaco to qualify, as they exited the tournament. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain deservedly advanced to the round of 16, benefiting from their first-leg victory of 3-2 and an aggregate score of 5-4.