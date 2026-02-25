The Referees Committee of the Saudi Football Federation confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology operates according to the systems and protocols approved by the International Football Federation, and that the availability of alternative technologies is considered one of the essential elements to ensure the continuity of match operations without being affected by any technical malfunction, as stipulated by FIFA regulations permanently, and the committee is committed to implementing it officially.



In a media clarification, the committee added: In the match between the clubs Damak and Al-Ahli, during the tenth round of the Roshen Professional League, the first goal of Damak was reviewed using the three-dimensional offside technology, as it is the officially approved alternative technology that complies with the international protocol in case the main technology (semi-automatic offside) malfunctions. Immediate coordination was carried out with the technology operator, Hawk-Eye, where the technical malfunction was fixed within a few minutes.



The committee confirms that the semi-automatic offside technology, after resuming operation, validated the decision made by the on-field referee with complete clarity, which included the annulment of the goal due to an offside situation.



Following the official procedures, Hawk-Eye sent its comprehensive technical report to the Referees Committee, including details of the malfunction and the corrective actions taken in record time, in accordance with the procedures followed to ensure transparency and accuracy in all refereeing cases.



The Referees Committee of the Saudi Football Federation emphasizes its continuous application of transparency procedures with all clubs by welcoming their inquiries and also meeting their requests that comply with the official system in an effort to reinforce the working relationship with everyone.