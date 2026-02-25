أكدت لجنة الحكام في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أن تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR) تعمل وفق الأنظمة والبروتوكولات المعتمدة من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، وأن توفر التقنيات البديلة يُعد من العناصر الأساسية لضمان استمرارية تشغيل المباريات دون تأثرها بأي خلل فني، وهو ما تنص عليه تعليمات FIFA بصورة دائمة وتلتزم اللجنة بتطبيقه رسمياً.


وأضافت اللجنة في توضيح إعلامي: في مباراة ناديي ضمك والأهلي، ضمن الجولة العاشرة من دوري روشن للمحترفين، تمت مراجعة الهدف الأول لنادي ضمك باستخدام تقنية التسلل ثلاثي الأبعاد، باعتبارها التقنية البديلة المعتمدة رسمياً والمتوافقة مع البروتكول الدولي في حال تعطل التقنية الرئيسة (التسلل شبه الآلي). وقد جرى التنسيق الفوري مع الشركة المشغلة للتقنية Hawk-Eye، حيث تم إصلاح الخلل الفني خلال دقائق معدودة.


وتؤكد اللجنة أن تقنية التسلل شبه الآلي بعد عودتها للعمل صادقت على صحة القرار المتخذ من حكم الساحة بوضوح تام والمتضمن إلغاء الهدف لوجود حالة تسلل.


وتبعاً للإجراءات المتبعة رسمياً أرسلت شركة هوك-آي تقريرها الفني الشامل إلى لجنة الحكام متضمناً تفاصيل الخلل والإجراءات التصحيحية التي تم اتخاذها بزمن قياسي، وذلك وفق الإجراءات المتبعة لضمان الشفافية والدقة في جميع الحالات التحكيمية.


وتنوه لجنة الحكام بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم تطبيقها المستمر لإجراءات الشفافية مع كافة الأندية عبر الترحيب باستفساراتهم وكذلك تلبية طلباتهم المتوافقة مع النظام الرسمي سعياً لتأكيد العلاقة العملية مع الجميع.