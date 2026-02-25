أكدت لجنة الحكام في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أن تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR) تعمل وفق الأنظمة والبروتوكولات المعتمدة من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، وأن توفر التقنيات البديلة يُعد من العناصر الأساسية لضمان استمرارية تشغيل المباريات دون تأثرها بأي خلل فني، وهو ما تنص عليه تعليمات FIFA بصورة دائمة وتلتزم اللجنة بتطبيقه رسمياً.
وأضافت اللجنة في توضيح إعلامي: في مباراة ناديي ضمك والأهلي، ضمن الجولة العاشرة من دوري روشن للمحترفين، تمت مراجعة الهدف الأول لنادي ضمك باستخدام تقنية التسلل ثلاثي الأبعاد، باعتبارها التقنية البديلة المعتمدة رسمياً والمتوافقة مع البروتكول الدولي في حال تعطل التقنية الرئيسة (التسلل شبه الآلي). وقد جرى التنسيق الفوري مع الشركة المشغلة للتقنية Hawk-Eye، حيث تم إصلاح الخلل الفني خلال دقائق معدودة.
وتؤكد اللجنة أن تقنية التسلل شبه الآلي بعد عودتها للعمل صادقت على صحة القرار المتخذ من حكم الساحة بوضوح تام والمتضمن إلغاء الهدف لوجود حالة تسلل.
وتبعاً للإجراءات المتبعة رسمياً أرسلت شركة هوك-آي تقريرها الفني الشامل إلى لجنة الحكام متضمناً تفاصيل الخلل والإجراءات التصحيحية التي تم اتخاذها بزمن قياسي، وذلك وفق الإجراءات المتبعة لضمان الشفافية والدقة في جميع الحالات التحكيمية.
وتنوه لجنة الحكام بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم تطبيقها المستمر لإجراءات الشفافية مع كافة الأندية عبر الترحيب باستفساراتهم وكذلك تلبية طلباتهم المتوافقة مع النظام الرسمي سعياً لتأكيد العلاقة العملية مع الجميع.
The Referees Committee of the Saudi Football Federation confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology operates according to the systems and protocols approved by the International Football Federation, and that the availability of alternative technologies is considered one of the essential elements to ensure the continuity of match operations without being affected by any technical malfunction, as stipulated by FIFA regulations permanently, and the committee is committed to implementing it officially.
In a media clarification, the committee added: In the match between the clubs Damak and Al-Ahli, during the tenth round of the Roshen Professional League, the first goal of Damak was reviewed using the three-dimensional offside technology, as it is the officially approved alternative technology that complies with the international protocol in case the main technology (semi-automatic offside) malfunctions. Immediate coordination was carried out with the technology operator, Hawk-Eye, where the technical malfunction was fixed within a few minutes.
The committee confirms that the semi-automatic offside technology, after resuming operation, validated the decision made by the on-field referee with complete clarity, which included the annulment of the goal due to an offside situation.
Following the official procedures, Hawk-Eye sent its comprehensive technical report to the Referees Committee, including details of the malfunction and the corrective actions taken in record time, in accordance with the procedures followed to ensure transparency and accuracy in all refereeing cases.
The Referees Committee of the Saudi Football Federation emphasizes its continuous application of transparency procedures with all clubs by welcoming their inquiries and also meeting their requests that comply with the official system in an effort to reinforce the working relationship with everyone.