The Prince of Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, reviewed a detailed report presented by the Director of the Ministry of Sports branch in Al-Baha, Bandar bin Saad Al-Ghamdi, regarding the sports situation in the region, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, in the presence of the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki.



Prince Hussam bin Saud emphasized the importance of continuing to develop the sports sector in the region and enhancing programs and initiatives that contribute to raising the level of sports performance, as well as activating events that highlight the features of Al-Baha region and its mountainous nature.



The report included an overview of the conditions of Al-Baha clubs, the most significant achievements of the Ministry of Sports branch for the year 2025, in addition to the developmental plans, programs, and upcoming events.



For his part, the Director of the Ministry of Sports branch, Bandar bin Saad Al-Ghamdi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the region for his guidance and continuous follow-up on the branch's work, and his support for everything that would elevate the sports in the region and achieve its objectives.