اطّلع أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن تركي، على تقريرٍ مفصل قدمه مدير فرع وزارة الرياضة بمنطقة الباحة بندر بن سعد الغامدي، عن الحالة الرياضية بالمنطقة.


وأكّد الأمير حسام بن سعود أهمية مواصلة تطوير القطاع الرياضي بالمنطقة، وتعزيز البرامج والمبادرات التي تسهم في رفع مستوى الأداء الرياضي، وتفعيل الفعاليات التي تبرز مقومات منطقة الباحة وطبيعتها الجبلية.


وتضمّن التقرير استعراض أوضاع أندية الباحة، وأبرز منجزات فرع وزارة الرياضة لعام 2025، إضافة إلى الخطط والبرامج التطويرية والفعاليات القادمة.


من جانبه، عبّر مدير فرع وزارة الرياضة بندر بن سعد الغامدي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على توجيهاته ومتابعته المستمرة لأعمال الفرع، ودعمه لكل ما من شأنه الارتقاء برياضة المنطقة وتحقيق مستهدفاتها.