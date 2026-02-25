The players of the "Jeddah Governorate Police" team snatched the qualification card to the semifinals of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament, being the first to reach this stage, after their victory in the penalty shootout with a score of (4-2) against the "National Guard" team from the western sector, following a draw of (3-3) at the end of the original time, in the first match of the quarter-finals held yesterday (Tuesday) at the Olympic Village Stadium.



The fans witnessed an exciting match until the last moment when the "Police" team took the lead with three goals to two for the "Guard," who equalized in stoppage time, before the "Police" players succeeded in clinching the victory in the penalty shootout.



With this victory, the "Police" achieved more than one accomplishment in the tournament, as they were the first to reach the quarter-finals before returning today to continue their successes by writing their name as the first team in the semifinals. Their second achievement was avenging the "National Guard" team (defending champions of the 2025 edition), who had defeated them with a score of (2-1) in the opening matches of Group (B).



It is worth noting that the "Jeddah Governorate Police" team will meet in the semifinals the winner of the match between the "University of Salam" team from Jeddah and the "Noor Academy" team from Mecca, next Friday (February 27) at the alternate stadium of King Abdullah Sports City, in the first anticipated clash between government teams and amateur teams participating in the tournament.