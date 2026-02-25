خطف لاعبو فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة» بطاقة التأهل إلى دور الأربعة في بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، كأول الواصلين لهذا الدور، عقب انتصارهم بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة (4-2) على حساب فريق «الحرس الوطني» بالقطاع الغربي بعد انتهاء الأشواط الأصلية بالتعادل (3-3)، ضمن أولى مباريات دور الـ8 التي أقيمت أمس (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.
وشهدت الجماهير مباراة حماسية حتى آخر لحظة حين تقدم «الشرطة» بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين لـ«الحرس» الذي عادل النتيجة في الوقت بدل الضائع، قبل أن ينجح لاعبو «الشرطة» في خطف الفوز بركلات الترجيح.
وبهذا الانتصار حقق «الشرطة» أكثر من إنجاز في البطولة، فقد كان أول الواصلين لدور الـ8 قبل أن يعود اليوم لمواصلة نجاحاته بكتابة اسمه كأول فريق في دور الـ4، أما إنجازه الثاني فكان رد الدين لفريق «الحرس الوطني» (حامل لقب نسخة 2025) الذي كان قد انتصر عليه بنتيجة (2-1) في افتتاح مباريات المجموعة (B).
يُذكر أن فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة» سيلتقي في دور الـ4 مع المنتصر من لقاء فريق «سلام الجامعة» من جدة وفريق «أكاديمية نور» من مكة المكرمة، يوم الجمعة القادم (27 فبراير) على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، في أول اصطدام مرتقب بين فرق الجهات الحكومية وفرق الهواة المشاركة في البطولة.
The players of the "Jeddah Governorate Police" team snatched the qualification card to the semifinals of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament, being the first to reach this stage, after their victory in the penalty shootout with a score of (4-2) against the "National Guard" team from the western sector, following a draw of (3-3) at the end of the original time, in the first match of the quarter-finals held yesterday (Tuesday) at the Olympic Village Stadium.
The fans witnessed an exciting match until the last moment when the "Police" team took the lead with three goals to two for the "Guard," who equalized in stoppage time, before the "Police" players succeeded in clinching the victory in the penalty shootout.
With this victory, the "Police" achieved more than one accomplishment in the tournament, as they were the first to reach the quarter-finals before returning today to continue their successes by writing their name as the first team in the semifinals. Their second achievement was avenging the "National Guard" team (defending champions of the 2025 edition), who had defeated them with a score of (2-1) in the opening matches of Group (B).
It is worth noting that the "Jeddah Governorate Police" team will meet in the semifinals the winner of the match between the "University of Salam" team from Jeddah and the "Noor Academy" team from Mecca, next Friday (February 27) at the alternate stadium of King Abdullah Sports City, in the first anticipated clash between government teams and amateur teams participating in the tournament.