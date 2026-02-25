خطف لاعبو فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة» بطاقة التأهل إلى دور الأربعة في بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، كأول الواصلين لهذا الدور، عقب انتصارهم بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة (4-2) على حساب فريق «الحرس الوطني» بالقطاع الغربي بعد انتهاء الأشواط الأصلية بالتعادل (3-3)، ضمن أولى مباريات دور الـ8 التي أقيمت أمس (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.


وشهدت الجماهير مباراة حماسية حتى آخر لحظة حين تقدم «الشرطة» بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين لـ«الحرس» الذي عادل النتيجة في الوقت بدل الضائع، قبل أن ينجح لاعبو «الشرطة» في خطف الفوز بركلات الترجيح.


وبهذا الانتصار حقق «الشرطة» أكثر من إنجاز في البطولة، فقد كان أول الواصلين لدور الـ8 قبل أن يعود اليوم لمواصلة نجاحاته بكتابة اسمه كأول فريق في دور الـ4، أما إنجازه الثاني فكان رد الدين لفريق «الحرس الوطني» (حامل لقب نسخة 2025) الذي كان قد انتصر عليه بنتيجة (2-1) في افتتاح مباريات المجموعة (B).


يُذكر أن فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة» سيلتقي في دور الـ4 مع المنتصر من لقاء فريق «سلام الجامعة» من جدة وفريق «أكاديمية نور» من مكة المكرمة، يوم الجمعة القادم (27 فبراير) على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، في أول اصطدام مرتقب بين فرق الجهات الحكومية وفرق الهواة المشاركة في البطولة.