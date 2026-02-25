أكدت رئيسة المكسيك كلاوديا شينباوم، توافر جميع الضمانات اللازمة لاستضافة بلادها نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، في أعقاب حالة الفوضى التي شهدتها بعض المناطق أخيراً، بعد عملية أمنية استهدفت زعيم عصابة مخدرات يُدعى نميسيو أوسيجيرا، المعروف بـ«إل مينشو».
وأدت العملية الأمنية إلى إغلاق طرق رئيسية، وإشعال حرائق متعمدة، واندلاع اشتباكات مع قوات الأمن، لا سيما في ولاية خاليسكو، ما أثار مخاوف بشأن الوضع الأمني قبل مونديال 2026.
لا خطر على الزوار
ورداً على سؤال بشأن ما إذا كانت استضافة نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 قد تشكل خطراً على الزوار، أكدت شينباوم أنه «لا يوجد أي خطر».
تقييم للوضع الأمني
كانت تقارير صحفية، قد ذكرت أن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» بدأ يقيم الوضع الأمني في المكسيك بشكل جدي مع إمكانية استبعادها من تنظيم مونديال 2026 مع أمريكا وكندا في ظل تصاعد أعمال العنف، إذ يعطي اتحاد اللعبة إعطاء أولوية قصوى لسلامة المنتخبات والوفود والجماهير.
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed the availability of all necessary guarantees for her country to host the 2026 World Cup, following the chaos witnessed in some areas recently after a security operation targeted a drug cartel leader named Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."
The security operation led to the closure of major roads, the setting of deliberate fires, and clashes with security forces, particularly in the state of Jalisco, raising concerns about the security situation ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
No Danger to Visitors
In response to a question about whether hosting the 2026 World Cup could pose a danger to visitors, Sheinbaum confirmed that "there is no danger at all."
Assessment of the Security Situation
Reports indicated that the International Football Federation (FIFA) has begun to seriously assess the security situation in Mexico with the possibility of excluding it from organizing the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada amid rising violence, as the federation prioritizes the safety of teams, delegations, and fans.