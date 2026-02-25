The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed the availability of all necessary guarantees for her country to host the 2026 World Cup, following the chaos witnessed in some areas recently after a security operation targeted a drug cartel leader named Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."

The security operation led to the closure of major roads, the setting of deliberate fires, and clashes with security forces, particularly in the state of Jalisco, raising concerns about the security situation ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

No Danger to Visitors

In response to a question about whether hosting the 2026 World Cup could pose a danger to visitors, Sheinbaum confirmed that "there is no danger at all."

Assessment of the Security Situation

Reports indicated that the International Football Federation (FIFA) has begun to seriously assess the security situation in Mexico with the possibility of excluding it from organizing the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada amid rising violence, as the federation prioritizes the safety of teams, delegations, and fans.