أكدت رئيسة المكسيك كلاوديا شينباوم، توافر جميع الضمانات اللازمة لاستضافة بلادها نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، في أعقاب حالة الفوضى التي شهدتها بعض المناطق أخيراً، بعد عملية أمنية استهدفت زعيم عصابة مخدرات يُدعى نميسيو أوسيجيرا، المعروف بـ«إل مينشو».

وأدت العملية الأمنية إلى إغلاق طرق رئيسية، وإشعال حرائق متعمدة، واندلاع اشتباكات مع قوات الأمن، لا سيما في ولاية خاليسكو، ما أثار مخاوف بشأن الوضع الأمني قبل مونديال 2026.

لا خطر على الزوار

ورداً على سؤال بشأن ما إذا كانت استضافة نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 قد تشكل خطراً على الزوار، أكدت شينباوم أنه «لا يوجد أي خطر».

تقييم للوضع الأمني

كانت تقارير صحفية، قد ذكرت أن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» بدأ يقيم الوضع الأمني في المكسيك بشكل جدي مع إمكانية استبعادها من تنظيم مونديال 2026 مع أمريكا وكندا في ظل تصاعد أعمال العنف، إذ يعطي اتحاد اللعبة إعطاء أولوية قصوى لسلامة المنتخبات والوفود والجماهير.