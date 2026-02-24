حقق الأهلي فوزاً على نظيره ضمك بهدف يتيم، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما ضمن الجولة العاشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالمحالة، وسجل هدف المباراة الوحيد اللاعب فرانك كيسي عند الدقيقة (37)، مانحاً فريقه الأفضلية التي حافظ عليها حتى صافرة النهاية، ليواصل الفريق عروضه القوية في الدوري، بعدما مدد سلسلة اللا خسارة إلى 13 جولة متتالية، في واحدة من أفضل فتراته التنافسية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


وتعد هذه السلسلة الأطول للأهلي في المسابقة منذ أكتوبر 2018، حين نجح الفريق آنذاك في الوصول إلى 15 مباراة متتالية دون خسارة، ما يعكس عودة الروح والاستقرار الفني داخل الفريق.


وعلى وقع هذه النتائج، صعد المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله بفريقه إلى صدارة الترتيب مؤقتاً، في انتظار بقية نتائج الجولة، ليؤكد أن مشروعه الفني بدأ يؤتي ثماره عملياً على أرض الملعب.