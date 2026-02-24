Al-Ahli achieved a victory over its counterpart Damak with a solitary goal in the match that brought them together in the tenth round of the Saudi Professional League, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala. The only goal of the match was scored by player Frank Kessie in the 37th minute, giving his team an advantage that they maintained until the final whistle, allowing the team to continue its strong performances in the league, extending their unbeaten streak to 13 consecutive rounds, in one of their best competitive periods in recent years.



This streak is the longest for Al-Ahli in the competition since October 2018, when the team managed to reach 15 consecutive matches without a loss, reflecting a return of spirit and technical stability within the team.



In light of these results, German coach Matthias Jaissle has temporarily lifted his team to the top of the standings, awaiting the rest of the round's results, confirming that his technical project is beginning to bear fruit practically on the field.