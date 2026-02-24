دوّن قائد الشباب يانيك كاراسكو اسمه في سجلات دوري المحترفين السعودي، بعدما سجل أول «هاتريك» له في المسابقة، في ليلة أكد خلالها قيمته الهجومية وتأثيره الحاسم بقميص «الليث»، في اللقاء الذي جمع فريقه بنظيرة الرياض على «إس إتش جي أرينا» بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة المؤجلة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وجاءت الأهداف الثلاثة التي سجلها في الدقائق (7) و(24) و(71)، بعد سبعة أيام فقط من «هاتريك» آخر وقّعه في شباك تضامن حضرموت ضمن البطولة الخليجية، ليعيش النجم البلجيكي أسبوعاً استثنائياً على الصعيد التهديفي.


ومنذ انضمامه إلى الشباب، خاض كاراسكو 72 مباراة، ساهم خلالها في 51 هدفاً، مسجلاً 33 هدفا وصانعاً 18 تمريرة حاسمة.. أرقام تؤكد أنه أحد أبرز مفاتيح اللعب الهجومية في صفوف «الليث».


وبهذا الفوز رفع الشباب رصيده إلى (25) نقطة في المركز الـ12، بينما تجمد رصيد الرياض عند (16) نقطة في المركز الـ15.