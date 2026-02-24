Youth leader Yannick Carrasco etched his name into the records of the Saudi Professional League after scoring his first "hat-trick" in the competition, on a night that confirmed his attacking value and decisive impact while wearing the "Lion" jersey, in the match that brought his team against Riyadh at the "SHG Arena" in Riyadh, as part of the postponed tenth round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League".



The three goals he scored came in the minutes (7), (24), and (71), just seven days after another "hat-trick" he netted against Tadamun Hadramout in the Gulf Championship, allowing the Belgian star to experience an exceptional week in terms of scoring.



Since joining Al-Shabab, Carrasco has played 72 matches, contributing to 51 goals, scoring 33 and providing 18 assists.. These numbers confirm that he is one of the key offensive players in the ranks of the "Lion".



With this victory, Al-Shabab raised their tally to (25) points in 12th place, while Riyadh's points remained at (16) in 15th place.