عزز القادسية موقعه في سلم ترتيب دوري روشن للمحترفين بعد فوزه الكبير في «ديربي الشرقية» أمام الاتفاق، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 «جولة التأسيس»، وسط حضور جماهيري جيد نسبياً أضفى أجواء حماسية على المواجهة.


لم ينتظر القادسية طويلاً لفرض كلمته في المباراة، إذ افتتح نانديز التسجيل مبكراً عند الدقيقة الثالثة بعد تلقيه كرة طولية متقنة، استقبلها بمهارة قبل أن يسددها بثقة داخل الشباك، معلناً بداية قوية لأصحاب الأرض. ولم تمضِ سوى أربع دقائق حتى عاد اللاعب ذاته ليصنع الفارق من جديد، بعدما أرسل كرة عرضية جميلة لزميله بونسو باه الذي أودعها المرمى هدفاً ثانياً عزز به تقدم فريقه.


وواصل القادسية سيطرته التامة على مجريات الشوط الأول، فارضاً إيقاعه في وسط الميدان ومكثفاً ضغطه الهجومي، في وقت بدا الاتفاق عاجزاً عن مجاراة نسق المباراة، ولم يظهر هجومياً إلا بمحاولة وحيدة مع نهاية الشوط الأول عبر قائده الهولندي جورجينيو فينالدوم، لم تشكل خطورة حقيقية.


وفي الشوط الثاني تحسن الاتفاق نسبياً في بدايته دون فاعلية هجومية، قبل أن تتلقى آماله ضربة قوية عند الدقيقة 80 بعد طرد مدافعه عبدالله الخطيب بالبطاقة الحمراء، ليكمل الفريق المواجهة بـ10 لاعبين.


وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أكد القادسية تفوقه، وسجل كينونيس الهدف الثالث، قبل أن يختتم فايغل الرباعية بتسديدة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، لتنتهي المواجهة بفوز القادسية برباعية نظيفة رفع بها رصيده إلى 53 نقطة في المركز الرابع، فيما تجمد رصيد الاتفاق عند 38 نقطة في المركز السابع.