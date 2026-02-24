عزز القادسية موقعه في سلم ترتيب دوري روشن للمحترفين بعد فوزه الكبير في «ديربي الشرقية» أمام الاتفاق، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 «جولة التأسيس»، وسط حضور جماهيري جيد نسبياً أضفى أجواء حماسية على المواجهة.
لم ينتظر القادسية طويلاً لفرض كلمته في المباراة، إذ افتتح نانديز التسجيل مبكراً عند الدقيقة الثالثة بعد تلقيه كرة طولية متقنة، استقبلها بمهارة قبل أن يسددها بثقة داخل الشباك، معلناً بداية قوية لأصحاب الأرض. ولم تمضِ سوى أربع دقائق حتى عاد اللاعب ذاته ليصنع الفارق من جديد، بعدما أرسل كرة عرضية جميلة لزميله بونسو باه الذي أودعها المرمى هدفاً ثانياً عزز به تقدم فريقه.
وواصل القادسية سيطرته التامة على مجريات الشوط الأول، فارضاً إيقاعه في وسط الميدان ومكثفاً ضغطه الهجومي، في وقت بدا الاتفاق عاجزاً عن مجاراة نسق المباراة، ولم يظهر هجومياً إلا بمحاولة وحيدة مع نهاية الشوط الأول عبر قائده الهولندي جورجينيو فينالدوم، لم تشكل خطورة حقيقية.
وفي الشوط الثاني تحسن الاتفاق نسبياً في بدايته دون فاعلية هجومية، قبل أن تتلقى آماله ضربة قوية عند الدقيقة 80 بعد طرد مدافعه عبدالله الخطيب بالبطاقة الحمراء، ليكمل الفريق المواجهة بـ10 لاعبين.
وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أكد القادسية تفوقه، وسجل كينونيس الهدف الثالث، قبل أن يختتم فايغل الرباعية بتسديدة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، لتنتهي المواجهة بفوز القادسية برباعية نظيفة رفع بها رصيده إلى 53 نقطة في المركز الرابع، فيما تجمد رصيد الاتفاق عند 38 نقطة في المركز السابع.
Al-Qadisiyah strengthened its position in the standings of the Roshen Professional League after a significant victory in the "Eastern Derby" against Al-Ittifaq, in a match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam as part of the 23rd round, "Founding Round," with a relatively good crowd presence that added a thrilling atmosphere to the encounter.
Al-Qadisiyah did not wait long to assert its dominance in the match, as Nandez opened the scoring early in the third minute after receiving a well-placed long ball, which he skillfully controlled before confidently shooting it into the net, announcing a strong start for the home team. Just four minutes later, the same player made a difference again by sending a beautiful cross to his teammate Bansu Bah, who deposited it into the net for a second goal that further enhanced his team's lead.
Al-Qadisiyah continued its complete control over the proceedings of the first half, imposing its rhythm in the midfield and intensifying its attacking pressure, while Al-Ittifaq appeared unable to keep up with the pace of the match, only showing any offensive threat with a single attempt at the end of the first half through their captain, Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, which did not pose any real danger.
In the second half, Al-Ittifaq improved somewhat at the beginning but lacked offensive effectiveness, before their hopes took a heavy blow in the 80th minute when their defender Abdullah Al-Khatib was sent off with a red card, leaving the team to continue the match with 10 players.
In stoppage time, Al-Qadisiyah confirmed its superiority, with Kenounis scoring the third goal, before Faygel capped off the quartet with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, ending the match with Al-Qadisiyah winning 4-0, raising their points total to 53 in fourth place, while Al-Ittifaq's tally remained at 38 points in seventh place.