Al-Qadisiyah strengthened its position in the standings of the Roshen Professional League after a significant victory in the "Eastern Derby" against Al-Ittifaq, in a match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam as part of the 23rd round, "Founding Round," with a relatively good crowd presence that added a thrilling atmosphere to the encounter.



Al-Qadisiyah did not wait long to assert its dominance in the match, as Nandez opened the scoring early in the third minute after receiving a well-placed long ball, which he skillfully controlled before confidently shooting it into the net, announcing a strong start for the home team. Just four minutes later, the same player made a difference again by sending a beautiful cross to his teammate Bansu Bah, who deposited it into the net for a second goal that further enhanced his team's lead.



Al-Qadisiyah continued its complete control over the proceedings of the first half, imposing its rhythm in the midfield and intensifying its attacking pressure, while Al-Ittifaq appeared unable to keep up with the pace of the match, only showing any offensive threat with a single attempt at the end of the first half through their captain, Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, which did not pose any real danger.



In the second half, Al-Ittifaq improved somewhat at the beginning but lacked offensive effectiveness, before their hopes took a heavy blow in the 80th minute when their defender Abdullah Al-Khatib was sent off with a red card, leaving the team to continue the match with 10 players.



In stoppage time, Al-Qadisiyah confirmed its superiority, with Kenounis scoring the third goal, before Faygel capped off the quartet with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, ending the match with Al-Qadisiyah winning 4-0, raising their points total to 53 in fourth place, while Al-Ittifaq's tally remained at 38 points in seventh place.