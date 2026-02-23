Sources informed "Okaz" that the management of Al-Ahli Club has extended the contract of the first team football striker Feras Al-Breikan until the end of 2031, in a move to retain the international striker within the first team.



Al-Breikan joined Al-Ahli in 2023 on a five-year contract, before an agreement was reached to extend it for an additional period, continuing the approach of technical stability and maintaining influential national elements.



Since his joining, Al-Breikan has delivered impressive numbers while wearing the Al-Ahli jersey, participating in nearly 100 matches across various competitions, during which he scored more than 25 goals, in addition to around 10 assists, confirming his scoring presence and ability to make a difference in the front line.



At the level of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, the player has contributed with a remarkable scoring rate, with a direct contribution in almost every two matches, making him one of the most influential local strikers over the past two seasons, whether through scoring or creating chances.



The extension of Al-Breikan's contract is part of the club's strategy aimed at enhancing technical stability and building a team capable of competing, by maintaining the core pillars and supporting the continuity of the team's upward performance in the upcoming challenges.