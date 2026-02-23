علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة النادي الأهلي مددت عقد مهاجم الفريق الأول لكرة القدم فراس البريكان، حتى نهاية 2031، في خطوة نحو الحفاظ على المهاجم الدولي في صفوف الفريق الأول.


وكان البريكان قد انضم إلى صفوف الأهلي في 2023 بعقد يمتد خمسة أعوام، قبل أن يتم الاتفاق على تمديده لفترة إضافية، استمراراً لنهج الاستقرار الفني والحفاظ على العناصر الوطنية المؤثرة.


ومنذ انضمامه، قدّم البريكان أرقاماً مميزة بقميص الأهلي، إذ شارك في قرابة 100 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها أكثر من 25 هدفاً، إضافة إلى نحو 10 تمريرات حاسمة، ليؤكد حضوره التهديفي وقدرته على صناعة الفارق في الخط الأمامي.


وعلى مستوى دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، أسهم اللاعب بمعدل تهديفي لافت، بمساهمة مباشرة كل مباراتين تقريباً، ليُعد من بين أبرز المهاجمين المحليين تأثيراً خلال الموسمين الماضيين، سواء بالتسجيل أو بصناعة الفرص.


ويأتي تمديد عقد البريكان ضمن إستراتيجية النادي الهادفة إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الفني وبناء فريق قادر على المنافسة، من خلال المحافظة على الركائز الأساسية ودعم استمرارية الأداء التصاعدي للفريق في الاستحقاقات القادمة.