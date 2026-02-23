علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة النادي الأهلي مددت عقد مهاجم الفريق الأول لكرة القدم فراس البريكان، حتى نهاية 2031، في خطوة نحو الحفاظ على المهاجم الدولي في صفوف الفريق الأول.
وكان البريكان قد انضم إلى صفوف الأهلي في 2023 بعقد يمتد خمسة أعوام، قبل أن يتم الاتفاق على تمديده لفترة إضافية، استمراراً لنهج الاستقرار الفني والحفاظ على العناصر الوطنية المؤثرة.
ومنذ انضمامه، قدّم البريكان أرقاماً مميزة بقميص الأهلي، إذ شارك في قرابة 100 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها أكثر من 25 هدفاً، إضافة إلى نحو 10 تمريرات حاسمة، ليؤكد حضوره التهديفي وقدرته على صناعة الفارق في الخط الأمامي.
وعلى مستوى دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، أسهم اللاعب بمعدل تهديفي لافت، بمساهمة مباشرة كل مباراتين تقريباً، ليُعد من بين أبرز المهاجمين المحليين تأثيراً خلال الموسمين الماضيين، سواء بالتسجيل أو بصناعة الفرص.
ويأتي تمديد عقد البريكان ضمن إستراتيجية النادي الهادفة إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الفني وبناء فريق قادر على المنافسة، من خلال المحافظة على الركائز الأساسية ودعم استمرارية الأداء التصاعدي للفريق في الاستحقاقات القادمة.
Sources informed "Okaz" that the management of Al-Ahli Club has extended the contract of the first team football striker Feras Al-Breikan until the end of 2031, in a move to retain the international striker within the first team.
Al-Breikan joined Al-Ahli in 2023 on a five-year contract, before an agreement was reached to extend it for an additional period, continuing the approach of technical stability and maintaining influential national elements.
Since his joining, Al-Breikan has delivered impressive numbers while wearing the Al-Ahli jersey, participating in nearly 100 matches across various competitions, during which he scored more than 25 goals, in addition to around 10 assists, confirming his scoring presence and ability to make a difference in the front line.
At the level of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, the player has contributed with a remarkable scoring rate, with a direct contribution in almost every two matches, making him one of the most influential local strikers over the past two seasons, whether through scoring or creating chances.
The extension of Al-Breikan's contract is part of the club's strategy aimed at enhancing technical stability and building a team capable of competing, by maintaining the core pillars and supporting the continuity of the team's upward performance in the upcoming challenges.