Cristiano Ronaldo appeared at the Foundation Day celebration wearing the "Al-Mu'allim" bisht, transferring a piece of Saudi heritage from the state's memory to the world's forefront in a single moment. The garment transformed from a local celebratory symbol to a global cultural presence that visually redefines Saudi identity.



The "Al-Mu'allim" bisht is one of the most prestigious historical crafts of Al-Ahsa, as artisan families pass down hand-weaving techniques through traditional looms. The piece is then embroidered with golden zari threads that give it its symbolic value. The design carries environmental references derived from the palm tree, the oasis, and the ancient Arab style of formal attire associated with leadership and social status.



The piece itself has a historical extension; King Faisal bin Abdulaziz wore it during his historic trip to Britain at the age of 14, when he presented the Saudi attire as a symbol of the emerging state to the world. That moment established a relationship between the bisht and the political and cultural representation of the Kingdom beyond its borders.



Ronaldo's appearance revived this symbol, leading to a swift response in global markets; major Chinese stores, along with British and American fashion platforms, listed models that mimic the shape of the abaya or the "Al-Mu'allim" bisht, with prices ranging from $5,500 to $13,000 for a single piece. These models adopted the outer shape without reaching the quality of Al-Ahsa craftsmanship or the details of the original hand-woven zari.



The authentic bisht made in Al-Ahsa, which is the luxury category worn by Ronaldo, exceeds 80,000 Saudi riyals, equivalent to about $21,000, due to the long handwork, quality of materials, and the value of the associated artisanal heritage.



The scene transcended the boundaries of sports; a heritage piece emerged from the workshop of a Saudi artisan to become a global reference in cultural elegance, affirming that traditional craftsmanship can assert its presence in the international fashion market when linked to history, identity, and global influence.