ظهر كريستيانو رونالدو في احتفال يوم التأسيس مرتدياً بشت «المعلّمة»، فانتقلت قطعة تراث سعودي من ذاكرة الدولة إلى واجهة العالم خلال لحظة واحدة، وتحول اللباس من رمز احتفالي محلي إلى حضور ثقافي عالمي يعيد تعريف الهوية السعودية بصرياً.


بشت «المعلّمة» يعد أحد أعرق صناعات الأحساء التاريخية، إذ تتوارث العائلات الحرفية تقنيات النسج اليدوي عبر النول التقليدي، ثم تُطرَّز القطعة بخيوط الزري المذهّب التي تمنحها قيمتها الرمزية. التصميم يحمل إشارات بيئية مستمدة من النخلة والواحة والأسلوب العربي القديم في صناعة الأزياء الرسمية المرتبطة بالقيادة والمكانة الاجتماعية.


القطعة نفسها تحمل امتداداً تاريخياً؛ فقد ارتداها الملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز خلال رحلته التاريخية إلى بريطانيا في سن الـ14، حين قدّم الزي السعودي بوصفه عنواناً للدولة الناشئة أمام العالم. تلك اللحظة أسست لعلاقة بين البشت والتمثيل السياسي والثقافي للمملكة خارج حدودها.


ظهور رونالدو أعاد إحياء هذا الرمز، فشهدت الأسواق العالمية استجابة سريعة؛ متاجر صينية كبرى، إضافة إلى منصات أزياء بريطانية وأمريكية، أدرجت نماذج تحاكي شكل العباءة أو بشت «المعلّمة» بأسعار راوحت بين 5500 دولار و13 ألف دولار للقطعة الواحدة. هذه النماذج اعتمدت الشكل الخارجي دون الوصول إلى جودة الصناعة الأحسائية أو تفاصيل الزري اليدوي الأصلي.


أما البشت الحقيقي المصنوع في الأحساء، وهو من الفئة الفاخرة التي ارتداها رونالدو، فتتجاوز قيمته 80 ألف ريال سعودي، أي ما يعادل نحو 21 ألف دولار أمريكي، نتيجة العمل اليدوي الطويل وجودة الخامات وقيمة الإرث الحرفي المرتبط به.


المشهد تجاوز حدود الرياضة؛ قطعة تراثية خرجت من ورشة حرفي سعودي لتصبح مرجعاً عالمياً في الأناقة الثقافية، مؤكدة أن الصناعة التقليدية قادرة على فرض حضورها في سوق الأزياء الدولية حين ترتبط بالتاريخ والهوية والتأثير العالمي.