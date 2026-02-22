Barcelona regained the top spot in the Spanish league following their well-deserved victory over their guests Levante with three goals to none, in the match that took place this evening at Camp Nou as part of the 25th round of the competition.



The Catalan team entered the match strongly and opened the scoring early through Mikel Bernal in the fourth minute, giving the home team an early advantage. Barcelona continued to dominate the proceedings of the first half, with Frenkie de Jong doubling the score with the second goal in the 32nd minute after organized play and clear control in midfield.



In the second half, Barcelona maintained their technical superiority and attempted to increase the score before substitute Firmin Lopez capped off the trio in the 81st minute, confirming his team's dominance and sealing the match with a clean three-goal victory.



Barcelona's top position was also aided by the loss of their rival Real Madrid yesterday, who fell 2-1 to Osasuna in the dying moments, allowing Barcelona to raise their points tally to 61 at the top, one point ahead of Real Madrid, in a heated battle for the La Liga title as the season enters its crucial stages.



Barcelona faces a tough test in the upcoming round when they meet third-placed Villarreal in a highly anticipated match that could impact the title race, while Real Madrid will face Getafe in an effort to regain their balance and continue competing for the title.