استعاد برشلونة صدارة الدوري الإسباني عقب فوزه المستحق على ضيفه ليفانتي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء اليوم على ملعب كامب نو ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من المسابقة.


ودخل الفريق الكتالوني المواجهة بقوة وافتتح التسجيل مبكراً عبر ميكيل بيرنال عند الدقيقة الرابعة، مانحاً أصحاب الأرض أفضلية مبكرة. وواصل برشلونة سيطرته على مجريات الشوط الأول، ليعزز فرينكي دي يونغ النتيجة بالهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 32 بعد أداء منظم وسيطرة واضحة في وسط الملعب.


وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل برشلونة أفضليته الفنية ومحاولته تعزيز النتيجة قبل أن يختتم البديل فيرمين لوبيز الثلاثية عند الدقيقة 81، ليؤكد تفوق فريقه ويحسم المواجهة بثلاثية نظيفة.


وجاءت صدارة برشلونة مستفيدة أيضاً من خسارة غريمه ريال مدريد أمس بنتيجة 2-1 أمام أوساسونا في الوقت القاتل، ليرفع برشلونة رصيده إلى 61 نقطة في المركز الأول، متقدماً بفارق نقطة واحدة عن ريال مدريد، في صراع مشتعل على لقب الليغا مع دخول الموسم مراحله الحاسمة.


ويواجه برشلونة اختباراً صعباً في الجولة القادمة حين يلتقي صاحب المركز الثالث فياريال في مواجهة مرتقبة قد تؤثر على سباق الصدارة، فيما يخوض ريال مدريد مواجهة أمام خيتافي سعياً لاستعادة توازنه ومواصلة المنافسة على اللقب.