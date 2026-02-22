Real Madrid Club announced today (Sunday) the injury of the first team midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Injury Details

Real Madrid stated in a statement on its website: "After the examinations conducted today for our player Dani Ceballos by the medical services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with a muscle tear in the soleus muscle of the right leg."

Duration of Absence

Real Madrid did not disclose the duration of Ceballos's absence due to the injury he sustained in yesterday's match against Osasuna in La Liga, but the Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that the player will be sidelined for approximately 7 weeks.

Real Madrid is preparing for the crucial match against Portuguese Benfica, scheduled for next Wednesday, as part of the second leg of the playoff qualifying for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, where the royal team only needs a draw to continue its journey in the tournament after winning the first leg 1-0.