أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني، اليوم (الأحد)، إصابة لاعب وسط الفريق الأول لكرة القدم داني سيبايوس.

تفاصيل الإصابة

وقال ريال مدريد في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «بعد الفحوصات التي أجريت اليوم للاعبنا داني سيبايوس من قبل الخدمات الطبية لنادي ريال مدريد، تم تشخيص إصابته بتمزق عضلي في العضلة النعلية بالساق اليمنى».

مدة الغياب

ولم يكشف نادي ريال مدريد مدة غياب سيبايوس بسبب الإصابة التي تعرض لها في لقاء الأمس ضد أوساسونا في الدوري الإسباني، لكن صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، ذكرت أن اللاعب سيغيب عن الملاعب لمدة 7 أسابيع تقريباً.

ويستعد ريال مدريد للمباراة المصيرية ضد بنفيكا البرتغالي، المقررة الأربعاء القادم، ضمن منافسات إياب الملحق المؤهل إلى دور الـ16 بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا، إذ يكفي الفريق الملكي التعادل من أجل مواصلة مشواره في البطولة بعد انتهاء لقاء الذهاب بتفوقه 1-0.