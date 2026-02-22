أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني، اليوم (الأحد)، إصابة لاعب وسط الفريق الأول لكرة القدم داني سيبايوس.
تفاصيل الإصابة
وقال ريال مدريد في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «بعد الفحوصات التي أجريت اليوم للاعبنا داني سيبايوس من قبل الخدمات الطبية لنادي ريال مدريد، تم تشخيص إصابته بتمزق عضلي في العضلة النعلية بالساق اليمنى».
مدة الغياب
ولم يكشف نادي ريال مدريد مدة غياب سيبايوس بسبب الإصابة التي تعرض لها في لقاء الأمس ضد أوساسونا في الدوري الإسباني، لكن صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، ذكرت أن اللاعب سيغيب عن الملاعب لمدة 7 أسابيع تقريباً.
ويستعد ريال مدريد للمباراة المصيرية ضد بنفيكا البرتغالي، المقررة الأربعاء القادم، ضمن منافسات إياب الملحق المؤهل إلى دور الـ16 بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا، إذ يكفي الفريق الملكي التعادل من أجل مواصلة مشواره في البطولة بعد انتهاء لقاء الذهاب بتفوقه 1-0.
Real Madrid Club announced today (Sunday) the injury of the first team midfielder Dani Ceballos.
Injury Details
Real Madrid stated in a statement on its website: "After the examinations conducted today for our player Dani Ceballos by the medical services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with a muscle tear in the soleus muscle of the right leg."
Duration of Absence
Real Madrid did not disclose the duration of Ceballos's absence due to the injury he sustained in yesterday's match against Osasuna in La Liga, but the Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that the player will be sidelined for approximately 7 weeks.
Real Madrid is preparing for the crucial match against Portuguese Benfica, scheduled for next Wednesday, as part of the second leg of the playoff qualifying for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, where the royal team only needs a draw to continue its journey in the tournament after winning the first leg 1-0.