جدّد الاتحاد السعودي للمبارزة اتفاقية الشراكة والتعاون مع الاتحاد الإيطالي للمبارزة، وذلك في إطار تعزيز العلاقات الرياضية المشتركة بين الجانبين، ودعم مسارات التطوير الفني والتنافسي في رياضة المبارزة.


وقّع الاتفاقية من جانب الاتحاد السعودي للمبارزة رئيس مجلس الإدارة واسم آل حسن، فيما وقّعها من الجانب الإيطالي رئيس الاتحاد الإيطالي للمبارزة باولو أزي.


وتأتي هذه الاتفاقية امتدادًا للتعاون القائم بين الاتحادين، حيث اشتملت على عدد من البرامج التي تعزز تبادل الخبرات الفنية والتنظيمية، وتوفير فرص تدريب وتأهيل للكوادر الوطنية، من خلال مشاركة المدربين السعوديين في الدورات المعتمدة التي ينظمها الاتحاد الإيطالي.


وتضمنت الاتفاقية دعم مشاركة المبارزين السعوديين في البطولات المحلية ضمن الدوري الإيطالي وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها، إلى جانب إقامة معسكرات تدريب مشتركة وتنظيم لقاءات وبرامج تبادل رياضي بين المنتخبين، بما يسهم في تطوير الأداء الفني وتعزيز الاحتكاك الدولي.