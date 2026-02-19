The Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation renewed its partnership and cooperation agreement with the Italian Fencing Federation, as part of enhancing the shared sports relations between the two sides and supporting the pathways for technical and competitive development in the sport of fencing.



The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation, Name Al-Hassan, while it was signed on the Italian side by the President of the Italian Fencing Federation, Paolo Azi.



This agreement comes as an extension of the existing cooperation between the two federations, as it included several programs that enhance the exchange of technical and organizational expertise, and provide training and qualification opportunities for national cadres, through the participation of Saudi coaches in the accredited courses organized by the Italian Federation.



The agreement included support for the participation of Saudi fencers in local championships within the Italian league according to the applicable regulations, in addition to holding joint training camps and organizing meetings and sports exchange programs between the two teams, which contributes to developing technical performance and enhancing international exposure.