The European Football Association has given its preliminary approval to the project by the International Football Association to increase the number of teams participating in the Club World Cup to 48 teams starting from the 2029 edition, making the number of European clubs participating in the tournament 16 teams. This carries significant financial implications and enhances the commercial returns of the competition, while abandoning the idea of holding it every two years as previously proposed. The last edition saw the absence of several major European clubs such as Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester United, which increased the pressure to restructure the tournament and grant additional spots to the old continent, according to a report broadcasted by the "RT" website. Observers believe that UEFA's approval reflects an improvement in relations between its president, Aleksander Čeferin, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, despite some ongoing reservations within the corridors of the European Union, particularly regarding the impact of the massive financial returns on the competitive balance of continental tournaments.



Meanwhile, there are still legal moves from the European Leagues organization against FIFA regarding the organization of the Club World Cup, adding a complex legal dimension to the anticipated expansion project.