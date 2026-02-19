منح الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم، موافقته المبدئية على مشروع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، لرفع عدد الفرق المشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للأندية، لـ 48 فريقا اعتبارا من نسخة عام 2029، ليصبح عدد الأندية الأوروبية المشاركة في البطولة 16 فريقا، الأمر الذي يحمل أبعادا مالية كبيرة ويعزز العوائد التجارية للمسابقة، مع التراجع عن فكرة إقامتها كل عامين كما كان مقترحا في وقت سابق، إذ شهدت النسخة السابقة غياب عدد من الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى مثل برشلونة وليفربول ومانشستر يونايتد، ما زاد من الضغوط لإعادة هيكلة البطولة ومنح مقاعد إضافية للقارة العجوز، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع «RT». ويرى مراقبون أن موافقة «يويفا» تعكس تحسن العلاقات بين رئيسه ألكسندر تشيفيرين ورئيس الفيفا جياني إنفانتينو، رغم استمرار بعض التحفظات داخل أروقة الاتحاد الأوروبي، خصوصا فيما يتعلق بتأثير العوائد المالية الضخمة على التوازن التنافسي للبطولات القارية.


وفي المقابل، لا تزال هناك تحركات قانونية من جانب منظمة الدوريات الأوروبية ضد الفيفا بشأن تنظيم كأس العالم للأندية، ما يضفي بعدا قانونيا معقدا على مشروع التوسعة المرتقب.