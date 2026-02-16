The Italian coach of Algerian descent, Nourredine Ben Zekri, is set to head to Riyadh this evening (Monday) to finalize the contract with Al-Shabab Club to coach the first football team.



Ben Zekri will take over the technical responsibilities following the dismissal of coach Imanol Alguacil, aiming to save the team from the threat of relegation after a series of disappointing results for the Shabab fans.