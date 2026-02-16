من المقرر أن يتجه المدرب الإيطالي من أصول جزائرية نور الدين بن زكري لمدينة الرياض مساء اليوم (الإثنين)؛ لإتمام التعاقد مع نادي الشباب لتدريب الفريق الكروي الأول.
وسيتولى بن زكري دفة الأمور الفنية خلفاً للمدرب المقال إيمانول ألغاوسيل لإنقاذ الفريق من شبح الهبوط بعد سلسلة النتائج المخيبة لآمال المدرج الشبابي.
The Italian coach of Algerian descent, Nourredine Ben Zekri, is set to head to Riyadh this evening (Monday) to finalize the contract with Al-Shabab Club to coach the first football team.
Ben Zekri will take over the technical responsibilities following the dismissal of coach Imanol Alguacil, aiming to save the team from the threat of relegation after a series of disappointing results for the Shabab fans.