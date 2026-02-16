من المقرر أن يتجه المدرب الإيطالي من أصول جزائرية نور الدين بن زكري لمدينة الرياض مساء اليوم (الإثنين)؛ لإتمام التعاقد مع نادي الشباب لتدريب الفريق الكروي الأول.


وسيتولى بن زكري دفة الأمور الفنية خلفاً للمدرب المقال إيمانول ألغاوسيل لإنقاذ الفريق من شبح الهبوط بعد سلسلة النتائج المخيبة لآمال المدرج الشبابي.