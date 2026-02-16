تستعد الفنانة المصرية شيرين لتجربة جديدة في الدراما الإذاعية من خلال مسلسل «بيت الحلمية»، المقرر عرضه خلال شهر رمضان 2026، في خطوة تعكس عودتها المميزة لهذا النوع من الأعمال.
تجسد شيرين شخصية «نجوى»، سيدة أرستقراطية تؤمن بأهمية التعليم والمكانة الاجتماعية، لكنها تتعرض لصدام مع شقيقتها بسبب وصية والدتها بفتح بيت العائلة في الحلمية كل رمضان، ما يكشف هشاشة الأحكام المسبقة ويعيد طرح أسئلة عن الأصل والانتماء.
رسالة اجتماعية إنسانية
يحمل العمل رسالة تؤكد أن صلة الرحم أقوى من الفوارق الاجتماعية والمادية، وأن تجمّع العائلة في رمضان ليس مجرد تقليد، بل قيمة إنسانية تعيد إصلاح العلاقات مهما تصاعدت الخلافات.
نجوم العمل وفريق الإنتاج
يشارك في البطولة إلى جانب شيرين كل من انتصار، سامي مغاوري، صبري فواز، ريهام الشنواني، إضافة إلى ميرال شفيق، إيهاب محفوظ، أميرة جمال، أدهم عجوة، نهلة يوسف، وياسمين مجدي.
قصة العمل
يشار إلى أن المسلسل من تأليف آية عاطف، وإخراج وإنتاج إيهاب محي الدين، وينتمي إلى الأعمال الاجتماعية الكوميدية التي تناقش العائلة، الصراع الطبقي، وصدام الأجيال، في إطار إنساني قريب من الواقع المصري.
The Egyptian artist Sherine is preparing for a new experience in radio drama through the series "Bayt Al-Hilmiyah," which is set to be aired during Ramadan 2026, in a move that reflects her remarkable return to this genre of work.
Sherine portrays the character "Najwa," an aristocratic woman who believes in the importance of education and social status, but she faces a clash with her sister due to their mother's will to open the family house in Al-Hilmiyah every Ramadan, revealing the fragility of preconceived notions and raising questions about origin and belonging.
A Social Human Message
The work carries a message that emphasizes that family ties are stronger than social and material differences, and that family gatherings during Ramadan are not just a tradition, but a human value that restores relationships no matter how escalated the conflicts may be.
The Stars of the Work and the Production Team
Alongside Sherine, the cast includes Intisar, Sami Maghawry, Sabry Fawaz, Riham Al-Shanawani, in addition to Miral Shafik, Ihab Mahfouz, Amira Gamal, Adham Ajwa, Nahla Youssef, and Yasmin Magdy.
The Story of the Work
It is worth noting that the series is written by Aya Atef, directed and produced by Ihab Mohy El-Din, and belongs to the social comedy works that discuss family, class struggle, and generational clashes, within a human framework close to Egyptian reality.