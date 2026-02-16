تستعد الفنانة المصرية شيرين لتجربة جديدة في الدراما الإذاعية من خلال مسلسل «بيت الحلمية»، المقرر عرضه خلال شهر رمضان 2026، في خطوة تعكس عودتها المميزة لهذا النوع من الأعمال.

تجسد شيرين شخصية «نجوى»، سيدة أرستقراطية تؤمن بأهمية التعليم والمكانة الاجتماعية، لكنها تتعرض لصدام مع شقيقتها بسبب وصية والدتها بفتح بيت العائلة في الحلمية كل رمضان، ما يكشف هشاشة الأحكام المسبقة ويعيد طرح أسئلة عن الأصل والانتماء.

رسالة اجتماعية إنسانية

يحمل العمل رسالة تؤكد أن صلة الرحم أقوى من الفوارق الاجتماعية والمادية، وأن تجمّع العائلة في رمضان ليس مجرد تقليد، بل قيمة إنسانية تعيد إصلاح العلاقات مهما تصاعدت الخلافات.

نجوم العمل وفريق الإنتاج

يشارك في البطولة إلى جانب شيرين كل من انتصار، سامي مغاوري، صبري فواز، ريهام الشنواني، إضافة إلى ميرال شفيق، إيهاب محفوظ، أميرة جمال، أدهم عجوة، نهلة يوسف، وياسمين مجدي.

قصة العمل

يشار إلى أن المسلسل من تأليف آية عاطف، وإخراج وإنتاج إيهاب محي الدين، وينتمي إلى الأعمال الاجتماعية الكوميدية التي تناقش العائلة، الصراع الطبقي، وصدام الأجيال، في إطار إنساني قريب من الواقع المصري.