The Egyptian artist Sherine is preparing for a new experience in radio drama through the series "Bayt Al-Hilmiyah," which is set to be aired during Ramadan 2026, in a move that reflects her remarkable return to this genre of work.

Sherine portrays the character "Najwa," an aristocratic woman who believes in the importance of education and social status, but she faces a clash with her sister due to their mother's will to open the family house in Al-Hilmiyah every Ramadan, revealing the fragility of preconceived notions and raising questions about origin and belonging.

A Social Human Message

The work carries a message that emphasizes that family ties are stronger than social and material differences, and that family gatherings during Ramadan are not just a tradition, but a human value that restores relationships no matter how escalated the conflicts may be.

The Stars of the Work and the Production Team

Alongside Sherine, the cast includes Intisar, Sami Maghawry, Sabry Fawaz, Riham Al-Shanawani, in addition to Miral Shafik, Ihab Mahfouz, Amira Gamal, Adham Ajwa, Nahla Youssef, and Yasmin Magdy.

The Story of the Work

It is worth noting that the series is written by Aya Atef, directed and produced by Ihab Mohy El-Din, and belongs to the social comedy works that discuss family, class struggle, and generational clashes, within a human framework close to Egyptian reality.