كشف لاعب ريال مدريد السابق خيسي رودريغيز، كواليس إنسانية لافتة جمعته بقائد النصر «رونالدو» خلال فترة تزاملهما في فريق ريال مدريد بين عامي 2012 و2016، وأوضح أن رونالدو لم يكن مجرد نجم داخل الملعب بل قدوة حقيقية في غرفة الملابس وأكاديمية النادي. مشيراً إلى أنه حاول إقناعه بالبقاء عندما اقترب من الرحيل عام 2016، جاء ذلك في حوار تلفزيوني ببرنامج «LOS AMIGOS DE EDU«على قناة Chiringuito Inside استعاد خيسي ذكرياته الأولى مع رونالدو، كاشفاً موقفاً وصفه بالاستثنائي من قائد البرتغال.


وقال خيسي إنه التقى رونالدو للمرة الأولى عام 2009 عندما كان يبلغ 15 عاماً ويتدرب في أكاديمية النادي بالتزامن مع وصول النجم البرتغالي إلى مدريد قادماً من مانشستر يونايتد، وقال في الحوار الذي نشره موقع الـ«rt»عبر شبكته العنكبوتية: «كنت متجهاً إلى حوض المياه الباردة ضمن برنامج التعافي وفوجئت بكريستيانو أمامي خرج من الغرفة بعد أن غطس رأسه في الماء، وقال لي: مرحباً يا خيسي كنت مذهولاً»، وتابع: «سألني عن عمري، وقال إنني ما زلت صغيراً جداً وبعد فترة عندما تم تصعيدي للتدريب مع الفريق الأول تذكرني وقال لي: أتذكرك جيداً واصل العمل».


وكشف خيسي خلال الحوار: «كريستيانو قال لي: إذا كان الأمر يتعلق بالمال سأعطيك جزءاً من راتبي، كان مستعداً لاقتسام راتبه معي حتى أستمر في ريال مدريد».


وكان خيسي قد لعب إلى جانب كريستيانو رونالدو بين عامي 2012 و2016، وكان يعد واحداً من أبرز المواهب الصاعدة في النادي الملكي قبل أن تعرقل إصابة خطيرة في الركبة مسيرته، ورغم عودته قرر ريال مدريد بيعه إلى باريس سان جيرمان صيف 2016، وتنقل خيسي لاحقاً بين أندية عدة من بينها لاس بالماس وستوك سيتي وريال بيتيس وسبورتينغ لشبونة وسامبدوريا وأنقرة غوجو قبل أن يعود أخيراً إلى لاس بالماس في الدرجة الثانية.