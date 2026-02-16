Former Real Madrid player Jesé Rodríguez revealed remarkable human moments he shared with Al-Nassr captain "Ronaldo" during their time together at Real Madrid between 2012 and 2016. He explained that Ronaldo was not just a star on the field but a true role model in the locker room and the club's academy. He noted that he tried to convince him to stay when he was close to leaving in 2016. This came during a television interview on the program "LOS AMIGOS DE EDU" on the Chiringuito Inside channel, where Jesé recalled his early memories with Ronaldo, revealing an exceptional moment from the Portugal captain.



Jesé said he first met Ronaldo in 2009 when he was 15 years old and training at the club's academy, coinciding with the Portuguese star's arrival in Madrid from Manchester United. He mentioned in the interview published by the "rt" website: "I was heading to the cold water pool as part of the recovery program and I was surprised to see Cristiano in front of me coming out of the room after dipping his head in the water. He said to me: 'Hello, Jesé, I was amazed.'" He continued: "He asked me about my age and said that I was still very young, and after a while, when I was promoted to train with the first team, he remembered me and said: 'I remember you well, keep working.'



Jesé revealed during the interview: "Cristiano told me: If it's about money, I'll give you part of my salary. He was willing to share his salary with me so that I could continue at Real Madrid."



Jesé played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo between 2012 and 2016 and was considered one of the club's most promising talents before a serious knee injury hindered his career. Despite his return, Real Madrid decided to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016. Jesé later moved between several clubs, including Las Palmas, Stoke City, Real Betis, Sporting Lisbon, Sampdoria, and Ankara Gucu before finally returning to Las Palmas in the second division.