The Egyptian artist Mohamed Henedy responded to the recurring rumors about his death from time to time, confirming that they make him laugh. However, he pointed out that his family feels anxious when they hear them, emphasizing that those who spread such rumors may face the same situation one day.

Cartoon Dubbing

Henedy spoke in television statements about dubbing cartoon films, expressing his refusal to present them in Modern Standard Arabic instead of the colloquial dialect. He clarified that the Egyptian colloquial dialect has a long history in cinema that exceeds 120 years and has spread throughout the Arab world.

A Comedic Incident

Henedy recalled a funny memory he shared with the late artist Alaa Waleed Deen while filming one of the works, when he was surprised by someone telling him that he had caused him problems because of their resemblance, only to later find out that he was an actor within the events of the work.

He explained that his short stature was never a source of an inferiority complex in his life, except for one incident when he applied to join the police academy, where he discovered that he would not be accepted due to the height requirement. Despite believing that the difference was minor, the officer told him that it would take a miracle.