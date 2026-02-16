رد الفنان المصري محمد هنيدي على الشائعات المتكررة حول وفاته بين الحين والآخر، مؤكداً أنها تثير ضحكه، لكنه أشار إلى أن أسرته تشعر بالقلق عند سماعها، مشدداً على أن من يروّج مثل هذه الشائعات قد يواجه الموقف نفسه يوماً ما.

دبلجة الكارتون

تحدث هنيدي في تصريحات تلفزيونية عن دبلجة أفلام الكارتون، معبراً عن رفضه تقديمها باللغة العربية الفصحى بدلاً من العامية، موضحاً أن العامية المصرية لها تاريخ طويل في السينما يتجاوز 120 عاماً، وانتشرت في مختلف أنحاء العالم العربي.

موقف كوميدي

استعاد هنيدي ذكرى طريفة جمعته بالفنان الراحل علاء ولي الدين أثناء تصوير أحد الأعمال، حين فوجئ بشخص يخبره أنه تسبب له في مشكلات بسبب الشبه بينهما، ليتضح لاحقاً أنه ممثل ضمن أحداث العمل.

وأوضحبأن قصر قامته لم يكن يوماً سبباً لعقدة في حياته، باستثناء موقف واحد عندما تقدم للالتحاق بكلية الشرطة، إذ اكتشف أنه لن يقبل بسبب شرط الطول، رغم اعتقاده أن الفارق بسيط، إلا أن الضابط أخبره أن الأمر يحتاج إلى معجزة.