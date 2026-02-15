Amid the snow-capped peaks of the Alps, Italy returns to the forefront of the Olympic winter scene after 20 years since Turin hosted the games in 2006. The Milan-Cortina 2026 Games represent not just a sporting event, but a large-scale economic project whose impact extends beyond the conclusion of the competitions.

The games, which will take place across a wide geographical area including Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Verona, Valtellina, and Val di Fiemme, offer a different model compared to previous editions. This multi-faceted extension combines the economic and cultural weight of Milan, the Alpine reputation of Cortina, and the presence of historic cities like Verona and Venice, in an attempt to create a comprehensive promotional platform for Northern Italy.

5.3 billion euros in expected economic value

According to a report from Banca Ifis, the total economic impact of the games is expected to reach around 5.3 billion euros. This figure is divided into three main components:

1.1 billion euros in direct spending from tourists and operational teams during the competition period.

1.2 billion euros in additional expected tourist flows in the 12 to 18 months following the event.

3 billion euros in investments in infrastructure and legacy projects, including sports facilities and civil assets that have been updated or newly constructed.

Organizers expect around 2.5 million spectators throughout the games, with an average stay of 3 nights, and a clear tendency among visitors to engage in multiple experiences beyond just attending the competitions, which boosts their spending in the hospitality, transportation, and services sectors.

Real-time booking data already reflects a noticeable increase in demand, not only in traditional winter sports centers but also in cities like Verona and Venice, indicating a broader benefit from the event.

A tourism boost... but below the level of summer games

The tourism sector, one of the pillars of the Italian economy, is experiencing significant momentum. According to estimates by Chloe Perkins, chief economist at Oxford Economics, Italy is set to welcome 66 million international tourists in 2026, compared to 60 million in 2023.

Tourist spending is expected to rise by about 2.9 billion euros this year alone, with Northern cities outperforming the national average.

However, Perkins emphasizes that the economic and tourism impact of the winter games remains traditionally lower than that of the summer games. For example, the Paris 2024 Games sold between 10 and 12 million tickets, about five times the expected size for Milan-Cortina.

Oxford Economics notes that the geographically distributed hosting model reduces the phenomenon of "displacement" that often accompanies major events, as some traditional tourists may avoid the host city due to congestion concerns. Distributing the competitions across several regions alleviates pressure on transportation infrastructure and sends a message that the involved destinations remain open for business outside the Olympic framework.

Costs between 5.7 and 5.9 billion euros

On the public finance front, the burdens appear relatively manageable. Estimates from Standard & Poor's Global Ratings place the total cost of the games between 5.7 and 5.9 billion euros, equivalent to about 0.3% of Italy's GDP for 2025.

About 63% of these expenses are funded by the public sector, mostly through the central government, and are primarily directed towards infrastructure investments.

The agency points out that the cost of Milan-Cortina is lower than that of the Sochi and Beijing Games, but exceeds the cost of any other winter games in the past 20 years. It is also less burdensome than Expo Milan 2015 and significantly lighter than the Turin 2006 Games, which strained the city's finances after it bore a large part of the spending on facilities and infrastructure, leading to a deterioration in its budget indicators and an increase in its debts.

Expected revenues to offset operational expenses

Standard & Poor's expects that high visitor numbers will generate revenues that largely offset operational costs. Data from Visa cards related to flight and accommodation bookings indicate a 160% increase in the number of arrivals from abroad to Northern Italy during the core period of the games. A survey also showed that about 80% of residents in the affected areas wish to attend at least one event.

The Italian government has also approved an additional package of 200 million euros dedicated to tourism promotion, logistics, and security. Municipalities located within a 30-kilometer radius of the competition sites have been granted the authority to raise the tourist accommodation tax during 2026, with 50% of the revenues directed to the central government.

Limited long-term impact... and a sustainable structural legacy

Standard & Poor's warns that the long-term economic impact will remain limited, given that Italy is already among the top three tourist destinations in Europe, which reduces the margin for a permanent structural leap.

However, the social and structural legacy appears more solid. Improvements in accessibility, updates to transportation networks, and the development of public and sports facilities represent investments that will serve residents and tourists after the games conclude.

Between revenue figures and hosting costs, Milan-Cortina 2026 seems closer to a financially controlled large event model, betting on smart geographical distribution and investment in infrastructure rather than relying on an exceptional tourism boom. After the Olympic flame is extinguished, the real test will be the ability of these investments to enhance the competitiveness of Northern Italy in the long term, away from the glow of the sporting moment.