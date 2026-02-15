بين قمم الألب التي تلتحف البياض، تعود إيطاليا إلى واجهة المشهد الأولمبي الشتوي بعد 20 عاماً على استضافة تورينو للألعاب عام 2006. دورة ميلانو-كورتينا 2026 لا تمثل حدثاً رياضياً فحسب، بل مشروعاً اقتصادياً واسع النطاق يمتد أثره إلى ما بعد إسدال الستار على المنافسات.

الألعاب، التي تتوزع فعالياتها على نطاق جغرافي واسع يشمل ميلانو، كورتينا دامبيتسو، فيرونا، فالتيلينا وفال دي فييمّه، تقدم نموذجاً مختلفاً عن الدورات السابقة. هذا الامتداد المتعدد الوجهات يجمع بين ثقل ميلانو الاقتصادي والثقافي، وسمعة كورتينا الألبية، وحضور مدن تاريخية مثل فيرونا والبندقية، في محاولة لصياغة منصة ترويجية شاملة لشمال إيطاليا.

5.3 مليار يورو قيمة اقتصادية متوقعة

وفق تقرير صادر عن بنك «بيفايس» (Banca Ifis)، يُنتظر أن يبلغ الأثر الاقتصادي الإجمالي للألعاب نحو 5.3 مليار يورو. ويتوزع هذا الرقم على 3 مكونات رئيسية:

1.1 مليار يورو إنفاق مباشر من السياح وأطقم التشغيل خلال فترة المنافسات.

1.2 مليار يورو تدفقات سياحية إضافية متوقعة خلال الأشهر الـ12 إلى الـ18 التي تلي الحدث.

3 مليارات يورو استثمارات في البنية التحتية والمشروعات ذات الطابع الإرثي، تشمل منشآت رياضية وأصولاً مدنية جرى تحديثها أو إنشاؤها من جديد.

المنظمون يتوقعون حضور نحو 2.5 مليون متفرج على مدار الألعاب، بمتوسط إقامة يبلغ 3 ليالٍ، مع ميل واضح لدى الزوار لخوض تجارب متعددة تتجاوز حضور المنافسات، ما يعزز إنفاقهم في قطاعات الضيافة والنقل والخدمات.

بيانات الحجوزات الفورية تعكس بالفعل ارتفاعاً ملموساً في الطلب، ليس فقط في مراكز الرياضات الشتوية التقليدية، بل أيضاً في مدن مثل فيرونا والبندقية، ما يشير إلى استفادة أوسع نطاقاً من الحدث.

دفعة سياحية.. ولكن دون مستوى الألعاب الصيفية

القطاع السياحي، أحد أعمدة الاقتصاد الإيطالي، يشهد زخماً ملحوظاً. ووفق تقديرات كلوي باركنز، كبيرة الاقتصاديين لدى «أكسفورد إيكونوميكس»، تتجه إيطاليا لاستقبال 66 مليون سائح دولي في عام 2026، مقارنة بـ60 مليوناً في 2023.

ومن المتوقع أن يرتفع إنفاق السياح هذا العام وحده بنحو 2.9 مليار يورو، مع أداء متفوق لمدن شمال البلاد مقارنة بالمتوسط الوطني.

مع ذلك، تؤكد باركنز أن الأثر الاقتصادي والسياحي للألعاب الشتوية يبقى تقليدياً أقل من نظيره في الألعاب الصيفية. فدورة باريس 2024، على سبيل المثال، باعت ما بين 10 و12 مليون تذكرة، أي نحو 5 أضعاف الحجم المتوقع لميلانو-كورتينا.

وتشير «أكسفورد إيكونوميكس» إلى أن نموذج الاستضافة الموزعة جغرافياً يقلص من ظاهرة «الإزاحة» التي غالباً ما تصاحب الأحداث الكبرى، إذ يحجم بعض السياح التقليديين عن زيارة المدينة المضيفة بسبب مخاوف الازدحام. وتوزيع المنافسات على عدة أقاليم يخفف الضغط على البنية التحتية للنقل، ويبعث برسالة مفادها أن الوجهات المعنية تظل مفتوحة للأعمال خارج الإطار الأولمبي.

كلفة بين 5.7 و5.9 مليار يورو

على صعيد المالية العامة، تبدو الأعباء تحت السيطرة نسبياً. تقديرات وكالة «ستاندرد آند بورز غلوبال ريتينغز» تضع إجمالي كلفة الألعاب بين 5.7 و5.9 مليار يورو، أي ما يعادل نحو 0.3% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي لإيطاليا لعام 2025.

نحو 63% من هذه النفقات ممولة من القطاع العام، معظمها عبر الحكومة المركزية، وموجهة بالأساس إلى استثمارات البنية التحتية.

وتشير الوكالة إلى أن كلفة ميلانو –كورتينا أقل من دورتي سوتشي وبكين، لكنها تفوق كلفة أي دورة شتوية أخرى خلال الـ20 عاماً الماضية. كما أنها أقل عبئاً من «إكسبو ميلانو 2015» وأخف وطأة بكثير من ألعاب تورينو 2006، التي أرهقت مالية المدينة بعدما تحملت جانباً كبيراً من الإنفاق على المنشآت والبنية التحتية، ما أدى إلى تدهور مؤشرات ميزانيتها وارتفاع ديونها.

إيرادات مرتقبة لتعويض النفقات التشغيلية

تتوقع «ستاندرد آند بورز»، أن تسهم أعداد الزوار المرتفعة في توليد إيرادات تعوض إلى حد كبير التكاليف التشغيلية. بيانات بطاقات «فيزا» الخاصة بحجوزات الطيران والإقامة تشير إلى زيادة بنسبة 160% في عدد القادمين من الخارج إلى شمال إيطاليا خلال الفترة الأساسية للألعاب. كما أظهر استطلاع أن نحو 80% من السكان في المناطق المعنية يرغبون في حضور فعالية واحدة على الأقل.

الحكومة الإيطالية أقرت أيضاً حزمة إضافية بقيمة 200 مليون يورو مخصصة للترويج السياحي واللوجستيات والأمن. ومنحت البلديات الواقعة ضمن نطاق 30 كيلومتراً من مواقع المنافسات صلاحية رفع ضريبة الإقامة السياحية خلال عام 2026، على أن يُحوَّل 50% من عائداتها إلى الحكومة المركزية.

أثر طويل الأمد محدود.. وإرث بنيوي مستدام

تحذر «ستاندرد آند بورز» من أن الأثر الاقتصادي طويل الأمد سيظل محدوداً، بالنظر إلى أن إيطاليا تعد بالفعل من بين أكبر 3 وجهات سياحية في أوروبا، ما يقلل من هامش القفزة الهيكلية الدائمة.

غير أن الإرث الاجتماعي والبنيوي يبدو أكثر رسوخاً. تحسينات الوصول، وتحديث شبكات النقل، وتطوير المرافق العامة والرياضية، تمثل استثمارات ستخدم السكان والسياح بعد انتهاء الألعاب.

بين أرقام العائدات وكلفة الاستضافة، تبدو ميلانو - كورتينا 2026 أقرب إلى نموذج حدث كبير مضبوط مالياً، يراهن على توزيع جغرافي ذكي واستثمار في البنية التحتية أكثر من الرهان على طفرة سياحية استثنائية. وبعد انطفاء الشعلة الأولمبية، سيبقى الاختبار الحقيقي في قدرة هذه الاستثمارات على تعزيز تنافسية شمال إيطاليا على المدى الطويل، بعيداً عن وهج اللحظة الرياضية.