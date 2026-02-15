يواصل الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي والألماني ماتياس يايسله مدربا الهلال والأهلي، تجهيزاتهما الأخيرة لمواجهتي الفريقين يوم غد (الإثنين)، ضمن الجولة الثامنة من دور المجموعات لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، حيث يركز يايسله على تحفيز لاعبيه للحفاظ على وصافة المجموعة أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، مع العمل على خطط هجومية محكمة لضمان النقاط الثلاث، فيما يسعى إنزاغي إلى الإبقاء على سجل الهلال المثالي في المسابقة القارية بعد ضمان التأهل، مع التركيز على اللعب المتوازن والحفاظ على الطاقة البدنية للاعبيه قبل المواجهة أمام الوحدة الإماراتي. وحسمت حتى الآن 5 بطاقات مؤهلة إلى ثمن النهائي من أصل 8 أندية في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وكانت الأندية السعودية لها النصيب الأكبر بخطف 3 بطاقات، وهي الأهلي والهلال والاتحاد، إلى جانب تراكتور الإيراني والوحدة الإماراتي. وتنطلق غداً (الإثنين) منافسات الجولة الثامنة، حيث يلتقي الهلال مع ضيفه الوحدة الإماراتي على ملعب المملكة أرينا، ويحل كذلك شباب الأهلي الإماراتي ضيفاً على الأهلي السعودي على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، فيما يحل الاتحاد ضيفاً على السد القطري على ملعب جاسم بن حمد بالدوحة مساء الثلاثاء.

ويبحث الهلال عن مواصلة انطلاقته المثالية في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة عندما يلعب الجولة الأخيرة أمام الوحدة الإماراتي من دور المجموعات في المسابقة القارية، وقد ضمن الهلال تأهله إلى الدور الثاني بعدما فاز في مبارياته الست الأولى وتعادل في الجولة السابعة، ويسعى إلى الإبقاء على سجله المثالي في الجولة الأخيرة. ويملك الهلال أطول سلسلة عدم خسارة في تاريخ دور المجموعات، إذ لم يخسر في آخر 20 مباراة لعبها في هذا الدور، حيث تعود خسارته الأخيرة إلى يوم 23 أبريل 2022، عندما تغلب عليه الريان القطري بهدفين دون رد.

وتأتي مباراة الأهلي السعودي القادمة ضد شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، والتي تقام على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة من دور المجموعات لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ويهدف الفريق إلى التمسك بالوصافة. والجدير بالذكر، أن فريق الأهلي يحتل وصافة جدول ترتيب المجموعة الثانية برصيد 14 نقطة وضمن التأهل، أما شباب الأهلي فيأتي في المركز السادس برصيد 11 نقطة.

ويتواجد فريق الاتحاد بالمركز الخامس في ترتيب بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة برصيد 12 نقطة من 4 انتصارات مقابل 3 هزائم، بينما يأتي السد القطري في المركز الثامن ومعه 8 نقاط ويبحث عن انتصار لتعزيز فرصه.