The Italian Simone Inzaghi and the German Matthias Jaissle, coaches of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, continue their final preparations for the matches of the two teams tomorrow (Monday), as part of the eighth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite teams. Jaissle is focusing on motivating his players to maintain the second position in the group against Al-Ahli Dubai, while working on solid attacking plans to secure the three points. Meanwhile, Inzaghi aims to keep Al-Hilal's perfect record in the continental competition after securing qualification, focusing on balanced play and maintaining the physical energy of his players before the match against Al-Wahda from the UAE. So far, 5 qualifying spots for the Round of 16 have been secured out of 8 clubs in the AFC Champions League for elite teams, with Saudi clubs taking the largest share by securing 3 spots: Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad, alongside Tractor from Iran and Al-Wahda from the UAE. Tomorrow (Monday), the eighth round of matches will kick off, where Al-Hilal will face Al-Wahda from the UAE at the Kingdom Arena, and Al-Ahli will host Al-Ahli Dubai at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, while Al-Ittihad will visit Al-Sadd from Qatar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday evening.

Al-Hilal is looking to continue its perfect start in the AFC Champions League for elite teams when it plays its final group stage match against Al-Wahda from the UAE. Al-Hilal has secured its qualification to the second round after winning its first six matches and drawing in the seventh round, and it seeks to maintain its perfect record in the final round. Al-Hilal holds the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the group stage, having not lost in its last 20 matches played in this round, with its last loss dating back to April 23, 2022, when it was defeated by Al-Rayyan from Qatar with a score of two goals to none.

The upcoming match for Al-Ahli Saudi against Al-Ahli Dubai, which will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, is part of the eighth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite teams, and the team aims to hold onto the second position. It is worth noting that Al-Ahli is currently in second place in the group B standings with 14 points and has secured qualification, while Al-Ahli Dubai is in sixth place with 11 points.

Al-Ittihad is in fifth place in the AFC Champions League for elite teams standings with 12 points from 4 wins against 3 losses, while Al-Sadd from Qatar is in eighth place with 8 points and is looking for a victory to enhance its chances.