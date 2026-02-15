يواصل الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي والألماني ماتياس يايسله مدربا الهلال والأهلي، تجهيزاتهما الأخيرة لمواجهتي الفريقين يوم غد (الإثنين)، ضمن الجولة الثامنة من دور المجموعات لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، حيث يركز يايسله على تحفيز لاعبيه للحفاظ على وصافة المجموعة أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، مع العمل على خطط هجومية محكمة لضمان النقاط الثلاث، فيما يسعى إنزاغي إلى الإبقاء على سجل الهلال المثالي في المسابقة القارية بعد ضمان التأهل، مع التركيز على اللعب المتوازن والحفاظ على الطاقة البدنية للاعبيه قبل المواجهة أمام الوحدة الإماراتي. وحسمت حتى الآن 5 بطاقات مؤهلة إلى ثمن النهائي من أصل 8 أندية في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وكانت الأندية السعودية لها النصيب الأكبر بخطف 3 بطاقات، وهي الأهلي والهلال والاتحاد، إلى جانب تراكتور الإيراني والوحدة الإماراتي. وتنطلق غداً (الإثنين) منافسات الجولة الثامنة، حيث يلتقي الهلال مع ضيفه الوحدة الإماراتي على ملعب المملكة أرينا، ويحل كذلك شباب الأهلي الإماراتي ضيفاً على الأهلي السعودي على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، فيما يحل الاتحاد ضيفاً على السد القطري على ملعب جاسم بن حمد بالدوحة مساء الثلاثاء.
ويبحث الهلال عن مواصلة انطلاقته المثالية في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة عندما يلعب الجولة الأخيرة أمام الوحدة الإماراتي من دور المجموعات في المسابقة القارية، وقد ضمن الهلال تأهله إلى الدور الثاني بعدما فاز في مبارياته الست الأولى وتعادل في الجولة السابعة، ويسعى إلى الإبقاء على سجله المثالي في الجولة الأخيرة. ويملك الهلال أطول سلسلة عدم خسارة في تاريخ دور المجموعات، إذ لم يخسر في آخر 20 مباراة لعبها في هذا الدور، حيث تعود خسارته الأخيرة إلى يوم 23 أبريل 2022، عندما تغلب عليه الريان القطري بهدفين دون رد.
وتأتي مباراة الأهلي السعودي القادمة ضد شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، والتي تقام على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة من دور المجموعات لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ويهدف الفريق إلى التمسك بالوصافة. والجدير بالذكر، أن فريق الأهلي يحتل وصافة جدول ترتيب المجموعة الثانية برصيد 14 نقطة وضمن التأهل، أما شباب الأهلي فيأتي في المركز السادس برصيد 11 نقطة.
ويتواجد فريق الاتحاد بالمركز الخامس في ترتيب بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة برصيد 12 نقطة من 4 انتصارات مقابل 3 هزائم، بينما يأتي السد القطري في المركز الثامن ومعه 8 نقاط ويبحث عن انتصار لتعزيز فرصه.
The Italian Simone Inzaghi and the German Matthias Jaissle, coaches of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, continue their final preparations for the matches of the two teams tomorrow (Monday), as part of the eighth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite teams. Jaissle is focusing on motivating his players to maintain the second position in the group against Al-Ahli Dubai, while working on solid attacking plans to secure the three points. Meanwhile, Inzaghi aims to keep Al-Hilal's perfect record in the continental competition after securing qualification, focusing on balanced play and maintaining the physical energy of his players before the match against Al-Wahda from the UAE. So far, 5 qualifying spots for the Round of 16 have been secured out of 8 clubs in the AFC Champions League for elite teams, with Saudi clubs taking the largest share by securing 3 spots: Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad, alongside Tractor from Iran and Al-Wahda from the UAE. Tomorrow (Monday), the eighth round of matches will kick off, where Al-Hilal will face Al-Wahda from the UAE at the Kingdom Arena, and Al-Ahli will host Al-Ahli Dubai at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, while Al-Ittihad will visit Al-Sadd from Qatar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday evening.
Al-Hilal is looking to continue its perfect start in the AFC Champions League for elite teams when it plays its final group stage match against Al-Wahda from the UAE. Al-Hilal has secured its qualification to the second round after winning its first six matches and drawing in the seventh round, and it seeks to maintain its perfect record in the final round. Al-Hilal holds the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the group stage, having not lost in its last 20 matches played in this round, with its last loss dating back to April 23, 2022, when it was defeated by Al-Rayyan from Qatar with a score of two goals to none.
The upcoming match for Al-Ahli Saudi against Al-Ahli Dubai, which will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, is part of the eighth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite teams, and the team aims to hold onto the second position. It is worth noting that Al-Ahli is currently in second place in the group B standings with 14 points and has secured qualification, while Al-Ahli Dubai is in sixth place with 11 points.
Al-Ittihad is in fifth place in the AFC Champions League for elite teams standings with 12 points from 4 wins against 3 losses, while Al-Sadd from Qatar is in eighth place with 8 points and is looking for a victory to enhance its chances.