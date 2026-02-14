يحتضن ملعب «القرية الأولمبية» غداً (الأحد) مواجهات الجولة الثالثة لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم عند الساعة 8:45 مساءً، حيث ينطلق ديربي أبناء مكة المكرمة حين يتواجه فريق «أكاديمية نور» مع نظيره «شباب العز» في آخر مباريات المجموعة (F) التي يتصدرها فريق «سلام الجامعة» من جدة برصيد 6 نقاط بعد فوزه على منافسيه بالنتيجة ذاتها (1-0)، لذا يسعى الفريقان لخطف الوصافة بأي ثمن. يُذكر أن متصدر المجموعة (F) سيواجه ثاني (E) في دور الـ16، فيما يقابل متصدر (E) وصيف (F).
من جهته، يصطدم فريق الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي (بطل 2025) بنظيره الحرس الملكي، عند الساعة 10:40 مساءً، في ختام مباريات المجموعة (B) التي يتصدرها «الوطني» بـ3 نقاط متساوياً مع فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة»؛ إذ فاز الأول على الثاني (2-1)، و بذات النتيجة فاز الثاني على «الملكي»، لذا يكفي «الوطني» الفوز أو التعادل ليتأهل لدور الـ16، فيما يطارد «الملكي» الانتصار لإحياء آماله؛ علماً أن متصدر المجموعة (B) سيواجه وصيف (A)، بينما يلتقي متصدر (A) وصيف (B).
The "Olympic Village" stadium will host the matches of the third round of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament tomorrow (Sunday) at 8:45 PM, where the derby of the sons of Mecca will kick off as the "Noor Academy" team faces its counterpart "Shabab Al-Izz" in the last match of group (F), which is led by the "University Salam" team from Jeddah with 6 points after winning against its rivals with the same score (1-0). Therefore, both teams are striving to seize the second place at any cost. It is worth noting that the leader of group (F) will face the second of group (E) in the Round of 16, while the leader of group (E) will meet the runner-up of group (F).
Meanwhile, the National Guard team from the western sector (2025 champion) will clash with the Royal Guard team at 10:40 PM, in the final matches of group (B), which is led by the "National" team with 3 points, equal with the "Jeddah Police" team; the former won against the latter (2-1), and with the same score, the latter won against the "Royal" team. Thus, the "National" team only needs a win or a draw to qualify for the Round of 16, while the "Royal" team is chasing victory to revive its hopes; noting that the leader of group (B) will face the runner-up of group (A), while the leader of group (A) will meet the runner-up of group (B).