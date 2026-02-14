The "Olympic Village" stadium will host the matches of the third round of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament tomorrow (Sunday) at 8:45 PM, where the derby of the sons of Mecca will kick off as the "Noor Academy" team faces its counterpart "Shabab Al-Izz" in the last match of group (F), which is led by the "University Salam" team from Jeddah with 6 points after winning against its rivals with the same score (1-0). Therefore, both teams are striving to seize the second place at any cost. It is worth noting that the leader of group (F) will face the second of group (E) in the Round of 16, while the leader of group (E) will meet the runner-up of group (F).



Meanwhile, the National Guard team from the western sector (2025 champion) will clash with the Royal Guard team at 10:40 PM, in the final matches of group (B), which is led by the "National" team with 3 points, equal with the "Jeddah Police" team; the former won against the latter (2-1), and with the same score, the latter won against the "Royal" team. Thus, the "National" team only needs a win or a draw to qualify for the Round of 16, while the "Royal" team is chasing victory to revive its hopes; noting that the leader of group (B) will face the runner-up of group (A), while the leader of group (A) will meet the runner-up of group (B).