يحتضن ملعب «القرية الأولمبية» غداً (الأحد) مواجهات الجولة الثالثة لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم عند الساعة 8:45 مساءً، حيث ينطلق ديربي أبناء مكة المكرمة حين يتواجه فريق «أكاديمية نور» مع نظيره «شباب العز» في آخر مباريات المجموعة (F) التي يتصدرها فريق «سلام الجامعة» من جدة برصيد 6 نقاط بعد فوزه على منافسيه بالنتيجة ذاتها (1-0)، لذا يسعى الفريقان لخطف الوصافة بأي ثمن. يُذكر أن متصدر المجموعة (F) سيواجه ثاني (E) في دور الـ16، فيما يقابل متصدر (E) وصيف (F).


من جهته، يصطدم فريق الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي (بطل 2025) بنظيره الحرس الملكي، عند الساعة 10:40 مساءً، في ختام مباريات المجموعة (B) التي يتصدرها «الوطني» بـ3 نقاط متساوياً مع فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة»؛ إذ فاز الأول على الثاني (2-1)، و بذات النتيجة فاز الثاني على «الملكي»، لذا يكفي «الوطني» الفوز أو التعادل ليتأهل لدور الـ16، فيما يطارد «الملكي» الانتصار لإحياء آماله؛ علماً أن متصدر المجموعة (B) سيواجه وصيف (A)، بينما يلتقي متصدر (A) وصيف (B).