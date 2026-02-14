The Jeddah E-Prix race, representing the fifth round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for 2026, concluded today (Saturday) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, organized by the Saudi Arabian Motor and Motorcycle Federation, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports.



Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qadi awarded the Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa of the Jaguar TCS Racing team first place, while Prince Khalid bin Sultan Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Motor and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsports Company, presented Swiss driver Sebastian Buemi of the Envision Racing team with second place. British driver Oliver Rowland of the Nissan Formula E team completed the top three by finishing in third place.



Returning to the qualifying sessions that determine the starting positions; Swiss driver Eduardo Mortara of the Mahindra Racing team achieved first place, followed by British driver Jake Dennis of the Andretti Formula E team in second place, and Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa of the Jaguar TCS Racing team in third.



The fifth round of the race witnessed an atmosphere full of excitement and competition from the very first moments, as the free practice sessions started at 1:30 PM, followed by the qualifying at 3:40 PM, and the race commenced at 8:05 PM.



The sixth round of the ABB FIA Formula E season will take place in the Spanish capital, Madrid, followed by the seventh and eighth rounds in the German capital, Berlin. Monaco will host the ninth and tenth rounds, and then China will organize three rounds; one in the city of Sanya and two in Shanghai, leading to the Japanese capital, Tokyo, which will witness the 14th and 15th rounds, concluding the season next August, specifically in the capital of the United Kingdom, London, with the 16th and 17th rounds.



The Jeddah E-Prix 2026 is part of a global series of electric car races aimed at promoting sustainability and providing an ideal sporting experience that combines excitement, innovation, and sustainability.