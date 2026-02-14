اختتمت اليوم (السبت)، منافسات سباق جدة إي بري، التي تمّثل الجولة الخامسة من بطولة العالم «إي بي بي فورمولا إي» لعام 2026، على حلبة كورنيش جدة، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، وبإشراف وزارة الرياضة.


وتوّج نائب وزير الرياضة بدر بن عبدالرحمن القاضي، البرتغالي أنطونيو فيليكس دا كوستا سائق فريق «جاكوار تي سي إس ريسينغ» بالمركز الأول، فيما قلّد رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية وشركة رياضة المحركات السعودية الأمير خالد بن سلطان العبدالله الفيصل، السويسري سيباستيان بويمي سائق فريق «إنفيجن ريسينغ» بالمركز الثاني، وأكمل البريطاني أوليفر رولاند سائق فريق «نيسان فوروملا إي» عقد المراكز الأولى بحلوله في المرتبة الثالثة.


وبالعودة إلى التجارب التأهيلية التي تُحدّد مراكز الانطلاق؛ فقد حقق السويسري إدراردو مورتار سائق فريق «ماهيندرا ريسينغ» المركز الأول، تلاه البريطاني جيك دينيس سائق فريق«أندريتي فوروملا إي» في المركز الثاني، وحل البرتغالي أنطونيو فيليكس دا كوستا سائق فريق «جاكوار تي سي إس ريسينغ» ثالثاً.


وشهدت الجولة الخامسة من السباق أجواء حافلة بالإثارة والتنافس منذ لحظاتها الأولى، إذ انطلقت التجارب الحرة في تمام الـ1:30 ظهراً، تلتها التصفيات عند الـ3:40 عصراً، فيما انطلق السباق في الـ8:05 مساءً.


وتُقام منافسات الجولة السادسة من موسم «إي بي بي فورمولا إي» في العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد، تليها الجولتان السابعة والثامنة في العاصمة الألمانية برلين، على أن تحتضن موناكو الجولتين التاسعة والعاشرة، ومن ثم الصين التي ستنظّم ثلاث جولات؛ إحداها في مدينة سانيا، وجولتان في شانغهاي، مروراً بالعاصمة اليابانية طوكيو التي ستشهد إقامة الجولتين الـ14 والـ15، ليختتم الموسم في أغسطس القادم، وتحديداً في عاصمة المملكة المتحدة لندن، بالجولتين الـ16 والـ17.


ويُعد سباق جدة إي بري 2026، جزءاً من سلسلة سباقات السيارات الكهربائية عالمياً، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستدامة، وتقديم تجربة رياضية مثالية، تجمع الإثارة والابتكار والاستدامة.