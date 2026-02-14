Football fans are eagerly awaiting a strong clash between Inter Milan and Juventus this evening (Saturday), as part of the 25th round of the Italian league.

The highly anticipated match will kick off at 10:45 PM Mecca time, at the "Giuseppe Meazza" stadium, the home ground of Inter Milan.



Inter seeks to widen the gap

Inter Milan enters the match armed with the advantages of home ground and fan support, aiming to continue its recent winning streak and snatch points from Juventus, in order to strengthen its lead and take another step closer to securing the title.

Inter sits at the top of the standings with 58 points, leading by 5 points over its closest rival, AC Milan, in second place.

Juventus aims to secure its European position

On the other hand, Juventus understands the importance of winning to enhance its chances of finishing the season in the qualifying spots for the Champions League, and to ignite the competition for the top positions.

Juventus occupies the fourth position with 46 points, collected from 13 wins, 7 draws, and 4 losses.

Historical dominance of Inter at home

At the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Inter Milan has the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 37 victories compared to 25 for Juventus, while the teams have drawn in 30 matches.