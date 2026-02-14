يترقب عشاق كرة القدم مواجهة قوية تجمع إنتر ميلان ويوفنتوس، مساء اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ25 من الدوري الإيطالي.

وتنطلق المباراة المرتقبة في الحادية عشرة إلا ربع مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «جوزيبي مياتزا»، معقل إنتر ميلان.
إنتر ميلان ضد يوفنتوس.

إنتر يس عى لتوسيع الفارق

ويدخل إنتر ميلان اللقاء متسلحاً بعاملي الأرض والجمهور، سعياً لمواصلة سلسلة انتصاراته الأخيرة وخطف نقاط المباراة من يوفنتوس، من أجل تعزيز صدارته والاقتراب خطوة جديدة من حسم اللقب.

ويتربع إنتر على صدارة جدول الترتيب برصيد 58 نقطة، متقدماً بفارق 5 نقاط عن أقرب ملاحقيه ميلان صاحب المركز الثاني.

يوفنتوس يطمح لتأمين موقعه الأوروبي

في المقابل، يدرك يوفنتوس أهمية تحقيق الفوز لتعزيز حظوظه في إنهاء الموسم ضمن المراكز المؤهلة إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا، وإشعال المنافسة على المراكز المتقدمة.

ويحتل يوفنتوس المركز الرابع برصيد 46 نقطة، جمعها من 13 انتصاراً و7 تعادلات مقابل 4 هزائم.

تفوق تاريخي للإنتر على ملعبه

وعلى ملعب جوزيبي مياتزا، يتفوق إنتر ميلان في سجل المواجهات المباشرة، بـ37 انتصاراً مقابل 25 ليوفنتوس، فيما حضر التعادل في 30 مباراة بين الفريقين.