من صحراء الدرعية الواسعة إلى سواحل جدة النابضة بالحياة، بدأت رحلة جديدة مزجت بين حداثة التاريخ والتقنية بالإبداع، لم تكن مجرد مسار للسباقات، بل منصة تسير منها طموحات رياضية عالمية، لترسم مستقبلًا مشرقًا لعالم فورمولا إي على أرض المملكة.


انطلقت رحلة فورمولا إي عام 2018 في المملكة العربية السعودية، من بوابة الدرعية، لتسجل أول فصول الإثارة والتحدي في رياضة السيارات الكهربائية، نحو سعي المملكة الدائم لاحتضان فعاليات رياضية متنوعة، ولأن تكون مركزاً رياضياً عالمياً، يدعم أهداف الاستدامة والطاقة النظيفة، وحينها اعتلى منصة التتويج لهذا السباق البرتغالي أنطونيو فيليكس دا كوستا سائق فريق بي إم دبليو إي أندريتي، معلنًا بداية تاريخية للمنافسات على أرض المملكة.


أما عام 2019 فتحولت الدرعية إلى مسرح حماسي مزدوج، حيث توج البريطاني سام بيرد سائق فريق إينفجين ريسينغ في الجولة الأولى، فيما كسب مواطنه ألكسندر سيمز سائق فريق بي إم دبيلو إي أندريتي الجولة الثانية، ليبرهن السائقون على قوة المنافسة وأهمية كل ثانية في السباق.


وفي عام 2020 توقف السباق بسبب جائحة كورونا، لكنه عاد في عام 2021 بلمسة جديدة مع إقامة أول سباق ليلي يخطف الأضواء، تصدر به الهولندي نيك دي فريز سائق مرسيدس إي كيو الجولة الأولى، بينما خطف البريطاني سام بيرد سائق فريق جاغوار ريسينغ صدارة الجولة الثانية، لتستمر المنافسة بوتيرة لا تهدأ في عام 2022، إذ حافظ الهولندي نيك دي فريز سائق مرسيدس إي كيو على المركز الأول في الجولة الأولى، بينما انتزع السويسري إدواردو مورتارا سائق فريق روكيت فينتوري الجولة الثانية، في سباقات شهدت منافسة قوية بين السائقين العالميين.


أما عام 2023 فكان استثنائيًا، إذ هيمن فيه الألماني باسكال فيرلاين سائق تاغ هوير بورشه على جولتي الدرعية بكل قوة، ليصبح أول سائق يحقق الفوز مرتين متتاليتين على الحلبة السعودية، مقدّمًا عرضًا مهيبًا للمهارة والسرعة، فيما شهد عام 2024 إقامة النسخة السادسة، التي شهدت فوز البريطاني جيك دينيس سائق فريق أندريتي بالجولة الأولى، والنيوزيلندي نِك كاسيدي سائق فريق جاغوار تي سي إس بالجولة الثانية، ليُختتم مشهد آخر من المنافسة الحماسية في جوهرة المملكة (الدرعية).


ومع عام 2025، بدأ فجر جديد لرياضة الفورمولا إي على كورنيش جدة؛ حيث بلغ الحماس ذروته، إذ تمكن الألماني ماكسيميليان غونتر سائق فريق دي إس بينسكي من الفوز بالسباق الأول الذي يمثّل الجولة الثالثة من موسم فورمولا إي، فيما نجح البريطاني أوليفر رولاند سائق فريق نيسان في خطف صدارة الجولة الرابعة، ليعلن صفحة التحدي والتفوق على ساحل البحر الأحمر، أما في النسخة الجديدة 2026 فما زلنا بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه منافسات الجولتين الرابعة والخامسة من بطولة العالم «إيه بي بي فورمولا إي» في النسخة الثانية عشرة من البطولة.