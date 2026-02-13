From the vast desert of Diriyah to the vibrant shores of Jeddah, a new journey began that blended the modernity of history and technology with creativity. It was not just a racing circuit but a platform from which global sports ambitions could soar, shaping a bright future for Formula E in the Kingdom.



The Formula E journey kicked off in 2018 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from the gateway of Diriyah, marking the first chapters of excitement and challenge in electric motorsport, as part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to host diverse sporting events and to become a global sports hub that supports sustainability and clean energy goals. At that time, Portuguese driver António Félix da Costa from the BMW i Andretti team stood atop the podium for this race, announcing a historic beginning for competitions on Saudi soil.



In 2019, Diriyah transformed into a thrilling double stage, where British driver Sam Bird from the Envision Racing team was crowned in the first round, while his compatriot Alexander Sims from the BMW i Andretti team claimed victory in the second round, demonstrating the strength of competition and the importance of every second in the race.



In 2020, the race was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned in 2021 with a fresh touch, hosting the first night race that captured the spotlight. Dutch driver Nyck de Vries from Mercedes EQ topped the first round, while British driver Sam Bird from Jaguar Racing seized the lead in the second round, with competition continuing at an unrelenting pace in 2022, as Dutch driver Nyck de Vries from Mercedes EQ maintained first place in the first round, while Swiss driver Eduardo Mortara from the Rocket Venturi team snatched the second round, in races that witnessed fierce competition among global drivers.



As for 2023, it was exceptional, with German driver Pascal Wehrlein from TAG Heuer Porsche dominating the Diriyah rounds with great strength, becoming the first driver to achieve back-to-back victories on the Saudi circuit, delivering a magnificent display of skill and speed. The year 2024 saw the sixth edition, where British driver Jake Dennis from the Andretti team won the first round, and New Zealander Nick Cassidy from Jaguar TCS took the second round, concluding another exciting chapter of competition in the jewel of the Kingdom (Diriyah).



With 2025, a new dawn began for Formula E on the Jeddah Corniche; excitement reached its peak as German driver Maximilian Günther from the DS Penske team won the first race representing the third round of the Formula E season, while British driver Oliver Rowland from Nissan managed to seize the lead in the fourth round, announcing a new chapter of challenge and excellence on the Red Sea coast. As for the new 2026 edition, we are still waiting to see what the competitions of the fourth and fifth rounds of the ABB Formula E World Championship in its twelfth edition will reveal.